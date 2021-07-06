Roscommon U20s rack up four goals in a row to see off Leitrim

The four-goal blast turned a competitive fixture into a landslide
Dr Hyde Park

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 21:45
Kevin Egan, Dr Hyde Park

Connacht U20FC quarter-final: Roscommon 4-16 Leitrim 0-10 

For 50 minutes, this was an incredibly competitive local derby. 

For 10 minutes in the middle, while Roscommon had an extra man due to a black card for Leitrim midfielder Gavin Reynolds, they racked up 4-3, including four goals in succession, and turned a competitive fixture into a landslide.

It was only a series of Leitrim wides early on, allied to the excellence of Daire Cregg, Adam McDermott, and Ben O’Carroll in the Roscommon attack, that meant that the home side had an 0-9 to 0-6 lead going into first-half stoppage time. Tom Prior and Paul Keaney were particularly impressive for Leitrim at full-forward and midfield respectively.

Once Roscommon had the extra man, however, they fired in stoppage-time goals from McDermott and O’Carroll to make it 2-10 to 0-6 at the interval. 

Within five minutes of the game restarting, Darragh Heneghan and James Fitzpatrick had raised further green flags, and by the time Reynolds was allowed to return to the field, there was far too much damage done.

Scorers for Roscommon: D Cregg 0-9 (0-5f), A McDermott 1-3, B O’Carroll 1-2 (0-1f), J Fitzpatrick 1-1, D Heneghan 1-0, K Doyle 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: P Keaney (0-2f) and T Prior 0-3 each, O Bohan 0-2f, B McWeeney and P McKenna 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Lohan, C Walsh, D Gaughan; P Gavin, T Crean, C Glennon; K Doyle, R Garvin; D Heneghan, D Cregg, R Dolan; B O’Carroll, A McDermott, J Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Jason Doory for McDermott (38), Jack Lohan for Crean (38), Evan Corcoran for Heneghan (42), Enda Crawley for Garvin (45), Brian O’Hara Duggan for Glennon (51).

Leitrim: S Reynolds; P McKenna, E McLoughlin, N Keegan; R Oberwan, J Flynn, T Gilheaney; P Keaney, G Reynolds; D O’Connell, A Reynolds, C Moran; B McWeeney, T Prior, O Bohan.

Subs: S McGloin for Gilheaney (11, blood), M Earley for S Reynolds (31), K Brady for O’Connell (35), O Niblock for Oberwan (37), S McGloin for Keegan (40), S Harte for McWeeney (45).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).

