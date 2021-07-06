Limerick-Cork and Tipperary-Kerry semi-finals have crowd limits upped to 3,500

The restricted capacity in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium have both been increased to 3,500 for this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-finals.
Confirmed as pilot events for the return of spectators, the biggest jump is in Thurles where 1,100 more supporters can take in the Tipperary-Kerry game than those that were allowed to watch the Limerick-Cork hurling semi-final there last Saturday evening.
Having hosted 3,000 at last Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final between Tipperary and Clare, LIT Gaelic Grounds can now hold another 500 for the meeting of Limerick and Cork’s senior footballers this Saturday afternoon.
Tickets will be distributed by the four county boards via their clubs and any returned tickets will go on sale on Friday.
The news comes as the Munster Council hope they might be able to permit up to 10,000 supporters to Sunday week’s Munster SHC final between Limerick and Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.