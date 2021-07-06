Limerick-Cork and Tipperary-Kerry semi-finals have crowd limits upped to 3,500

1,100 more supporters can take in the Tipperary-Kerry game than those that were allowed to watch the Limerick-Cork hurling semi-final at Semple Stadium last Saturday evening
Limerick-Cork and Tipperary-Kerry semi-finals have crowd limits upped to 3,500

1,100 more supporters can take in the Tipperary-Kerry game than those that were allowed to watch the Limerick-Cork hurling semi-final at Semple Stadium last Saturday evening. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 15:50
John Fogarty

The restricted capacity in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium have both been increased to 3,500 for this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-finals.

Confirmed as pilot events for the return of spectators, the biggest jump is in Thurles where 1,100 more supporters can take in the Tipperary-Kerry game than those that were allowed to watch the Limerick-Cork hurling semi-final there last Saturday evening.

Having hosted 3,000 at last Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final between Tipperary and Clare, LIT Gaelic Grounds can now hold another 500 for the meeting of Limerick and Cork’s senior footballers this Saturday afternoon.

Tickets will be distributed by the four county boards via their clubs and any returned tickets will go on sale on Friday. 

The news comes as the Munster Council hope they might be able to permit up to 10,000 supporters to Sunday week’s Munster SHC final between Limerick and Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

More in this section

Orla Finn 6/12/2020 Cork and Dublin dominate Ladies Football Team of the League
Dublin v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 Andy McEntee has 'no problem with the venue' as Meath prepare to face Dublin at Croke Park
The rule or the ref? Podcast pundits have their say on the Aidan McCarthy sin-bin incident The rule or the ref? Podcast pundits have their say on the Aidan McCarthy sin-bin incident
#gaelic football#tipperary gaa#kerry gaa#cork gaa#limerick gaa
Renault GAA World Games 2019 - Team Photos

Football's All-Ireland semi-finals and final to be shown live on tv in northern Spain

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices