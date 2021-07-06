Limerick-Cork and Tipperary-Kerry semi-finals have crowd limits upped to 3,500

The restricted capacity in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium have both been increased to 3,500 for this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-finals.

Confirmed as pilot events for the return of spectators, the biggest jump is in Thurles where 1,100 more supporters can take in the Tipperary-Kerry game than those that were allowed to watch the Limerick-Cork hurling semi-final there last Saturday evening.