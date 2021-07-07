Orla Finn: New style suits Cork but mental preparation key to beating Dublin

The immediate goal is Meath and the start of the Championship this Saturday but if Orla Finn and Cork are to have a successful summer, they'll probably have to beat Dublin along the way.

So how exactly are they going to do it? Kicking the ball a little more is something they're working on for starters while a less tangible but equally important aspect is their mental conditioning. Finn, a decade into her senior inter-county career, admits they've switched off for spells against Dublin in their last two meetings and been punished each time.

In last December's All-Ireland final, Cork led 1-3 to 0-3 at half-time but were outscored by 1-7 to 0-2 after the break. More recently, Cork led early on when the teams met in the league final but slipped four points behind at half-time and never recovered. Ultimately it was back-to-back five-point defeats against the Dubs.

"It kind of happens to us against Dublin, we have a good spell and then we let them back into the game and then they kind of have their purple patch for a while and we just find it hard to get back and pull it together at the end," said Finn, the PwC GPA Player of the Month in ladies football for June.

"It happened in Championship last year in the All-Ireland final and the same thing happened again this year. We've been beaten by five points the last two times we've played Dublin so we really have to look at ourselves and see where we can improve now going forward into the Championship.

"I think it's a mentality (issue) and I think it's something we can definitely look at and work on. It's something that if we are to go far this year we'll have to look into. I think it's just a mentality thing that we need to get over. Dublin have been on top for the last four years, it's just to get confidence back again when we're playing the likes of them."

Orla Finn of Cork in action against Martha Byrne of Dublin during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 final

On the tweak to their playing style, with more kicking and a greater emphasis on delivering early ball into the forwards, Finn is enjoying it.

"We're just trying to get fast ball in," she said. "Football over the last few years, I think it has gone back to a lot of hand-passing and stuff. It would be great as a forward to see the kicking game being brought back into it again. Hopefully in the Championship we can bring more of that to it."

Finn admits she pines for the fast and loose tactics of her early days with Cork. She'd just completed her Leaving Cert and loved the way that Cork team played.

"When I started playing for Cork first there was kind of no tactics or nothing in 2011, you just go out and play your game," she said. "I would love it if it kind of came back to that again.

"At times, I think some teams are being held up by a lot of tactics and you must be here or there or wherever. I think a free-flowing game of football is the way forward and it would be great to see that coming back into the game a bit more.

"I know you have to set up in a certain way against certain teams but I think as inter-county players, we're all well able to play a game. If we all stick to a simple setup really, I'd love to see that happening."

Cork are in a three-team Championship group with Meath and Tipperary. The top two will qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals. First up is reigning intermediate title holders Meath in Birr on Saturday.