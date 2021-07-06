Andy McEntee has 'no problem with the venue' as Meath prepare to face Dublin at Croke Park

There was speculation the semi-final involving Dublin could be played at a neutral venue
Andy McEntee has 'no problem with the venue' as Meath prepare to face Dublin at Croke Park

Meath manager Andy McEntee speaks to his players during a water break during the Allianz Football League clash with Dublin last year. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 13:09
John Fogarty

Meath manager Andy McEntee has welcomed the Leinster Council’s decision to stage their Leinster SFC semi-final against Dublin in Croke Park.

The decision to play the game in GAA HQ along with the other semi-final between Kildare and Westmeath on Sunday week was confirmed yesterday evening.

There was speculation the semi-final involving Dublin could be played at a neutral venue after the All-Ireland champions played their first Leinster quarter-final at their opponents’ home ground in 15 years in Wexford last weekend.

However, the opportunity to allow more spectators to attend the games at Croke Park prompted the provincial council to organise the games for the Jones Road venue where over 10,000 could be permitted.

As they look to beat Dublin in the Championship for the first time in 11 years, Meath have no issue with the match being fixed for a stadium where their neighbours have been so successful.

“We have no problem with the venue,” insisted McEntee, who will be looking to make it third time lucky against Dublin after two SFC defeats in 2019 and last November. “Playing Dublin in Croke Park is always something to look forward to.” McEntee will have Conor McGill available to call on for the game after the full-back completed his one-match suspension for the Longford game.



