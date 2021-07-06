Tyrone grateful for recovery time after Kerry defeat

Feargal Logan says he’s grateful for the four weeks of respite and recovery afforded to his team in order to repair dented confidence following Tyrone’s mauling by Kerry in Killarney.

Significant levels of remedial work and soul-searching have been woven through preparations for this weekend’s Ulster Championship opener against holders Cavan as the Red Hands search for their true identity.

“It’s double-edged. Sometimes when you have a bum day, the earlier you get back out on a pitch the better in terms of competitive action. We all live and rise or fall by our last game. In that sense, I think that in the year that’s in it on balance, it’s best that we do have a bit more time,” said the Red Hand joint manager.

“There was a very short lead-in to the League, I think there was about three weeks, essentially, to gather things up, just deal with the public health emergency. Bearing that in mind, it’s best that we have the benefit of these weeks and we’ll just have to make the best use of them as possible.

He added: “A defeat can temper expectations, and things can change in football quickly, and in sport, so I suppose the expectation and the burden of pressure is from within.

“But we have to now look at Cavan, and that’s our singular focus, so we’ve got to set up and think about that. Of course we have got periods of reflection after every game, in particular the defeats.

“And the heavier the defeat, the deeper the period of reflection.”

Meanwhile, the death has occurred of legendary goalkeeper Thady Turbett, a member of the first Tyrone team to win an Ulster Football Championship title in 1956.

Mr Turbett, a stalwart of the Omagh St Enda’s club, passed away at the age of 92 following a period of illness.

He was widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, winning two provincial titles with Tyrone, as well as three Railway Cups with Ulster. He also represented Ireland.