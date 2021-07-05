The rule or the ref? Podcast pundits have their say on the Aidan McCarthy sin-bin incident

As the fallout rumbles on from James Owens’ decision to sin-bin Clare’s Aidan McCarthy in Sunday’s Munster semi-final meeting with Tipperary, debate rages about hurling’s controversial new rule on preventing goalscoring opportunities.

Though he was furious afterwards with Owens’ decision, Clare boss Brian Lohan believes the rule as it stands is a satisfactory deterrent to cynical play — he simply took issue with Owens’ interpretation in this case.

There was also a textbook example of the rule working as intended in Saturday's Leinster semi-final, when Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy was penalised for hauling down Wexford's Conall Flood as he was through on goal.

So does the rule need further clarification, or was the McCarthy example an error in judgment by the match referee?

Today, on Dalo's Hurling Show, our pundits had their say.

Anthony Daly: “I don’t think there’s too much wrong with the rule. It’s just the interpretation. You’ve got to be sure. For me the other ones this year you can debate them. From where Jake Morris was, it wasn’t going to be a goal unless there was going to be a freakish series of events.

“You go back to Adrian Tuohey’s rugby tackle on Seamie Callanan last year — for the Tipp people in case they think it’s about Tipp — Seamie bearing down on goal and a tackle you wouldn't see in Thomond Park, that’s why we brought it in. The perfect example of why we needed something. The Eoin Murphy one against Wexford, the perfect example. We need the rule. Just a bit more common sense to be applied."

TJ Ryan: “I told ye this could potentially happen. It’s a rule I thought was going to cause hassle and it has the potential to cause more hassle. The penalty and sin bin is too harsh, it’s a double penalty. And I think to give it you need to be absolutely stonewall sure, like the Eoin Murphy situation. It would be better to err the other way.

“The rule is open. If we were in a court of law, I don’t think anyone could definitely argue there wasn’t a goal on. Jake Morris could have skipped three or four strides and scored. But the rule was brought in for the one or two incidents last year that were brutally cynical, where the player knew exactly what he was doing.

“I think the decision was wrong and I’m hoping the governing body of the referees will stand up and be counted. I don’t think James should take the full brunt of it. He’s trying to enforce a rule.”

4 July 2021; Referee James Owens speaks to Aidan McCarthy of Clare before issuing him with a yellow card and subsequently awarding a penalty to Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Brian Hogan: “The Eoin Murphy incident, with Connall Flood, the expectation was that Conall would score. The expectation in the Clare incident certainly wasn’t that Morris was going to score a goal. He may have skipped three or four steps and hung a ball in the far corner, but the law of averages, there was no expectation he’d score a goal from out there. The rule was brought in for the cynical play that Murph did the day before. He had to go.

“Is it coming back to the way the refs are assessed? He knows, technically, that it’s within the rule. But in the spirit of the game, was it really a goalscoring opportunity?

"If a forward picks up a ball closer to the Ennis Road than the goal line, that it’s a goalscoring chance? It was a bad tackle. But as a defender, that’s where you want a forward, out there by the sideline. There were so many variables still at play for that to come off as a goal. It was just a poor decision."

Mark Landers: “We did mention before, I thought there should have been an extra line introduced, halfway between the sideline and the goalposts, like the soccer penalty area.

"We all felt a foul out by the sideline was not going to be a goalscoring opportunity. And that would help the referees.

"I feel sorry for James Owens, for an amateur referee to be pinpointed for carrying out the rules of the association.

"The by-product of the rule has stopped cynical play in the championship. We haven’t seen major cynical play this year. I think it’ll benefit our game longer term and it’ll benefit forwards, who for years have been pulled and dragged and hauled."