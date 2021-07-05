Mike Quirke steps down after two years in charge of Laois

MIKE Quirke has stepped down as manager of the Laois footballers, admitting his two years in charge had been a "difficult slog".

The county is going through a football depression and were comprehensively beaten in the Leinster SFC quarte rfinal Sunday by Westmeath.

Tralee man Quirke confirmed his departure Monday lunchtime saying the slog was "made far more enjoyable by the quality of the people involved."

He added: "The players have shown fantastic commitment towards representing their county in the best possible way under very challenging circumstances and despite not getting the performances or results we craved this season, they can be proud of the effort and application they have shown throughout."

Laois were also relegated from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League in a play-off against Down.

"I've made my decision at this stage to allow the County Board ample time to find new management in advance of county championship action resuming in the coming weeks and months," he added.

Quirk admitted that Sunday's 3-20 to 1-10 defeat to Westmeath was "horrendous" and "pathetic" at times in the second half, telling local radio station, Midlands 103: "We had done well in the first half and never played at all in the second half. It was a big scoreline at the end, they ran over us, they ran through us. The sending-off didn’t help obviously in the last quarter but the game was slipping away from us even at that stage.”