Sin bins near the sideline? What top referee Fergal Horgan said about fouls like the one that saw Aidan McCarthy penalised

Clare manager Brian Lohan was furious with the decision by referee James Owens to sin-bin Aidan McCarthy for a foul on Tipperary’s Jake Morris early in the second half of Sunday’s Munster semi-final.

Morris was tripped by McCarthy just inside the Clare 20-metre line, and around five metres in from the touchline.

“I’d say the only man that saw a goalscoring opportunity out of that (was Owens),” fumed Lohan after the game.

The controversial rule, brought in ahead of this season, punishes a trip, pull down, or careless use of the hurley on “an attacking player with a goal-scoring opportunity, either inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc.”

The rule also specifies four areas the referee should consider:

Where the foul occurred?

How many defenders are between the attacking player and the goals?

Could another defender make a tackle before reaching the goals?

How many players are in the area in front of the goals?

However, in a grey area that leaves much open to the interpretation of the referee, it doesn’t clarify what conditions should be met for the punishment to apply. Nor does it require there to be a “clear goalscoring opportunity”.

Before the inter-county season, leading referee Fergal Horgan spoke on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast with Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers in an attempt to clear up aspects of the new rule.

3 July 2021; Referee Fergal Horgan

It was put to Horgan that it would be difficult for referees to decide, at championship speed, what represents a goalscoring opportunity.

Indeed, he was specifically asked if a player was likely to be sin-binned for a foul close to the sideline.

He replied: “If a corner forward gets the ball on the sideline inside the 20-metre line and he rounds the player, why will the player pull him down if he doesn’t feel it’s a goalscoring opportunity.

“So in my opinion, if the corner forward is capable of rounding his man at any stage inside the 20-metre line and he can lose his marker, at the level we’re operating at, any corner forward, the calibre of player you are dealing with nowadays, the TJ Reids, the Joe Cannings, the Aaron Gillanes, all these men are capable of scoring.

“If they can swing their hurley anywhere inside the 20-metre line, these boys are capable of putting the ball in the back of the net.

“So the question I’d ask is: if the defender doesn’t feel he’s under pressure, why would he pull him down inside the 20-metre line?

“And in my opinion if the player is going inside the man and he’s pulled down inside that 20 metre line deliberately, in my opinion it’s a penalty and a sin bin and that’s clear cut.”

Horgan emphasised that it need not be "obvious" that the attacking player is set to score a goal.

"The clear and obvious goalscoring chance is not in the ruling. It's just a goalscoring opportunity. it's not 'clear'. And it's only the referee that's on duty on the day can call whether it's a sin bin or penalty or not. It's completely up to him.

"It's in the opinion of the match referee on the day if he thinks there was a goalscoring opportunity. He has to take a few things into consideration: how many defenders are between him and the goalline, could someone else come across and block him, but these are all a matter of opinion and they're only in the opinion of the man in charge on the day, nobody else."

Horgan also applied the sin bin punishment this weekend, dismissing Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy for pulling down Wexford's Conall Flood. Though that was a much more obvious goalscoring chance.