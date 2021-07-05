The weekend’s GAA talking points: Sin-bin survivors, Dublin diagnosis, Joe Canning’s fitness

Munster’s part in Leinster epic

In the Gaelic Grounds, one matter dominated the post-match chat, and a lot of the in-game chat as well, but the penalty Tipperary were awarded against Clare wasn’t the only topic of discussion.

Wexford and Kilkenny’s epic extra-time game on Saturday was still being debated, and led to comparisons between Munster and Leinster hurling - in terms of entertainment - which tended to bathe the latter in a warm glow.

It’s true that even Clare-Tipperary fizzled out somewhat after the Aidan McCarthy sin-binning in the second half, and wasn’t on the same level as the combat in Croke Park.

Referee Fergal Horgan. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

But it’s worth pointing out the level of praise to be seen for referee Fergal Horgan for his handling of the Wexford-Kilkenny game, particularly in terms of the flow of the game. To be fair, this is more dependent on the players involved than the referee - he can’t make them play in the right spirit - but it should be acknowledged, perhaps, that having a Munster referee handle a Leinster championship game has resulted in warm plaudits all round.

Michael Moynihan

Hurling’s sin-bin survivors

Not everyone capitalised on the extra-man as well as Tipperary. Should we read anything into two teams progressing to provincial finals this weekend despite going down a man for 10 minutes? Not only that, neither lost those periods when they were numerically disadvantaged. After Eoin Murphy was dismissed for bringing down Conall Flood, Mark Fanning found the net but Kilkenny then outscored them four points to one as Darren Brennan deputised for Murphy.

In Thurles, Limerick were two points better in the time Peter Casey was off the field for his foul on Conor Cahalane. Wexford showed against Tipperary in 2019 that they find it difficult to exploit the extra man and it came back to haunt them again.

Three years ago, Cork couldn’t take advantage of Aaron Gillane being dismissed in the counties’ Munster round robin clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as they ended up drawing and here again they failed to seize the opportunity albeit a temporary one. Kieran Kingston protested: “That's 10 minutes of the game, it was 0-4 to 0-2, but I don't think it was a deciding factor because you could pick different 10 minutes when we lost different periods of it. Just because that was a sin bin, it might be under scrutiny a little bit more. But at that stage I think Limerick upped their game, we dominated to the first water break.”

And yet that show of strength from the 14 Limerick men drove them on to scoring those two goals in first-half additional time when Casey returned to the fray. A lack of ruthlessness on the part of Cork and Wexford, who remain point gatherers rather than goal hunters, seems to be at the heart of their inability to do what needs to be done.

John Fogarty

Time for the turnstiles to click faster

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Davy Fitzgerald’s comments that greater numbers of spectators should be permitted entry to inter-county games very much chimed with the recent remarks of Mayo manager James Horan who said the approach to crowd sizes was over-cautious.

Fitzgerald, for his part, called on the Government to allow more people into GAA stadia on matchdays.

Saturday’s Leinster SHC double-header - watched by a crowd of 8,000 - boasted the largest attendance at a GAA fixture since March of 2020.

“The size of Croke Park is more than able to cope for 8,000 safely. Out in the open, we all know transmission won't happen too freely. We need to really have a look at [crowd sizes].

“I would urge the Government to let people out and about in the fresh air. I think Croke Park can do it, I think other stadiums can do it.

“My own view is I'd love to see it open up a small bit. I don't think we'll get back anything full for a while, but we could maybe go a small bit more. The GAA isn't anything without the supporter. We need the supporter there. The difference between last year's championship and what we played out there, it is massive."

Eoghan Cormican

When have Dublin last been this flat?

Paddy Small of Dublin in action against Eoin Porter of Wexford. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Dublin footballers have not been run as close as eight points in a Leinster championship fixture since overcoming Meath by seven in the 2013 provincial decider.

That it was Division 4 side Wexford who gave them their closest Leinster championship game in eight years doesn’t augur well for the county’s seven-in-a-row Sam Maguire bid.

Why were they so flat below in the south-east?

Over to you, Dessie Farrell.

"I don't know, to be honest. We'll have to take that away and diagnose what the challenge was for us today because what we do know is that that won't be good enough. There is definitely plenty of food for thought there.”

Was it a case of Dublin coming in somewhat cold, whereas Wexford had a championship game already in the locker?

"The reality is that maybe getting a game under your belt shakes the cobwebs and you are a little bit more game ready, so to speak.

"But we are only clutching at straws in many ways. It was more down to our attitude and we'll have to look at that and see what was going on."

Eoghan Cormican

More will follow Padraic Davis exit

Longford manager Padraic Davis has stepped down. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Talking to the media for the final time as Longford senior manager, Padraic Davis looked a spent docket after his team's Championship exit.

He lasted three seasons in the role and conceded after losing to Meath that he simply doesn't have the energy to go at it again.

We use the word 'lasted' because modern inter-county management is now an act of endurance, a 24/7 gig akin to being the CEO of a small to medium-sized enterprise.

It is all-consuming and of the 31 bosses that lined up on the football Championship grid this season, just six of them were in their present positions longer than three seasons.

More than half, 16, were either in their first or second seasons with Davis among nine for whom the 2021 season was their third consecutive year in charge.

How many more of those jaded year three managers will call it quits like Davis when this season ends?

Colm Collins remains the longest serving football boss having completed eight seasons with Clare while Andy McEntee, Davis's opposite number in Navan yesterday, is in his fifth year along with Limerick's Billy Lee.

McEntee's enthusiasm for the role is impressive considering the heavy Leinster final defeats they've suffered against Dublin, particularly last winter's as there was no opportunity atone.

Meath will face Dublin all over again on Sunday week and, should they lose, a question mark will be immediately placed over McEntee's position. Not because he hasn't improved the Meath team since taking over in late 2016 but because there's only so much punishment one man can take.

Davis said that, in his case, a busy auctioneering job and four children at home all contributed to the decision to step away.

Paul Keane

Is Joe Canning fully fit?

Joe Canning. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Is there more to Joe Canning's thumb injury than meets the eye? By the Galway phenom's high standards, Saturday was a disaster. In the first five minutes alone, he played in three different positions as he rotated throughout the forward line and tried to force something good to happen. In the second minute, he surprisingly went for goal from a free and failed to convert. A minute later, Alan Nolan saved from Canning in open play. In the fifth minute, Canning played a free short to Conor Cooney, giving his colleague the green light for a goal attempt, but Cooney's shot was blocked by Liam Rushe.

Canning went on to shoot six wides and had nine score attempts that weren't converted. He missed Galway's final league game against Cork with a mixture of rib and thumb injuries, revealing last month that a scan had shown up an old fracture in his thumb which was subsequently put in a splint.

Asked if that hampered Canning against Dublin, and indeed his preparation for the game, Galway manager Shane O'Neill didn't rule it out. "I wasn't talking to him about it at all but possibly, you know, he hasn't done a huge amount of hurling over the last couple of weeks," said O'Neill. "I think Dublin having the game against Antrim definitely stood to them. So maybe that was one element of it. Look, there's a lot of things that we just need to look at and to get right over the next few weeks."

Paul Keane