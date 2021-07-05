Liam Sheedy accepts Tipperary ‘got the break’

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy acknowledged that his side “got the break” with the penalty call early in the second half of their win against Clare.

There was a good deal of controversy over the ruling by referee James Owens, which tilted the game Tipperary’s way, and Sheedy said: “I think with the new rule, inside the 21 is the danger-zone. If you’re at risk... it’s a fine area.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of arguments as to whether it should be or shouldn’t be, was there another player back, was there not?

“Look, we got the break today, we got the penalty and no better man than Jason Forde to stand up and put it in the back of the net.

“In fairness, I think the referees over the weekend have done a fine job overall in officiating matches. This game is moving at pace, it’s not an easy thing to do. And there’s great credit due to anyone who steps out into the middle of it.”

Sheedy singled out captain Seamus Callanan for special mention: “In fairness to Seamus, he has had a really tough preparation in terms of the early stages.

“He couldn’t feature in the league, couldn’t train for long periods. It’s probably a great testament to the man that he stayed at it, he only featured for his first game against Westmeath — so he only had Westmeath and Waterford, and he was out there playing Championship today.

“So what you’re seeing is Seamie finding his feet, finding his pace, but I just thought his energy on the pitch was a real captain’s part.

“I’m thrilled for him because he’s a great guy. He’s doing this for a long time in this jersey, and he led the line and led the team today.”

Sheedy acknowledged the quality of the opposition his side faced.

“Tony Kelly is a fine player and, overall I’d say Clare are a fine team.

“In fairness, I think we have good defenders and the opposition is going to be top class. Overall I thought we managed the game well and structured ourselves well at times.”