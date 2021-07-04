Heavy loss persuades Padraic Davis to step down as Longford manager

Padraic Davis glanced at the scoreboard at full time and figured it was time to wave the white flag, the Longford manager conceding he’s simply “out of gas”.

After three seasons in charge, Davis informed his players in the dressing room following the 22-point shellacking, 4-22 to 0-12, that his time is up.

He was presumably thinking that way anyhow, but the scale of the defeat confirmed that a rebuild is required, and he says he does not have the energy for it.

“When I look at that scoreboard, I have neither the energy nor the appetite to try to take that on next October or November,” said Davis.

“Obviously a defeat like that doesn’t help, but I’m not getting any younger, I have a young family and a busy business and, yeah, I look up at that scoreboard and I say: ‘Do I have the energy to try to pick that up again and go again?’ If I’m honest, I don’t.”

It’s the end of the line then for Longford in 2021, though Meath march on to the last four, 12 different players contributing to their latest win.

The last time they failed to reach the provincial semi-finals was in 2018 when they lost to, ironically, Longford — though a repeat never looked likely here.

The hosts may only have been two points clear with 32 minutes on the clock, but that was as much to do with the six wides they kicked as what Longford brought to the party.

And when Meath got going, they burned the Division 3 side off with the minimum of fuss, a 1-5 burst of scoring in the lead-up to half time leaving 10 in it at the break.

Another blitzkrieg between the 42nd and 54th minutes yielded 1-4 for Meath and put 15 points between the teams. That was pretty much that.

Davis admitted he couldn’t figure out what went wrong. They’d put 0-25 on the board against Carlow, after all. Before that, they’d overcome Munster champions Tipperary to stay in Division 3.

Meath looked keen to make a statement after a difficult few weeks. First there was the Division 2 promotion play-off defeat to Kildare. Then the row between senior manager Andy McEntee and U20 boss Bernard Flynn over the availability of players, prompting Flynn to quit.

The two U20 players in question were Hickey and Mathew Costello, and both underlined their importance to McEntee’s senior team, scoring 1-3 between them.

Asked if his team needed to make that statement after the difficult few weeks, McEntee shrugged.

“Look, I have never doubted them,” he said. “We have had setbacks, sure, we have had loads of setbacks, but they’ve always responded in a very positive fashion. They’ve done so again now.”

Aside from the development of Costello and Hickey, Morris continues to grow after a thrilling debut season in 2021. He helped himself to 1-4, though his greatest achievement was perhaps peeling himself off the deck after a monumental hit from man-mountain Longford full-back Andrew Farrell.

The full participation of Donal Keogan and Bryan Menton following injuries picked up against Kildare was significant too. Full-back Conor McGill and Brian Conlon picked up red card and one-match suspensions against Kildare so missed this match, but weren’t required.

It was a good week overall for Meath following the midweek capture of the 2020 Leinster minor title. Where to from here for the seniors is the big question, with Dublin still casting a big blue shadow across the province.

This was an encouraging display though, with Fionn Reilly also enjoying a strong game in the half-backs, and igniting that crucial 1-5 burst before half time with his first championship point.

Scorers for Meath: J Morris (1-4, 1 free); C Hickey (1-2); B McMahon (1 free), J McEntee (0-4 each); S McEntee, J Conlon (1-0 each); C O’Sullivan (0-3); M Costello (1 45), F Reilly, J Wallace, B Menton, E Wallace (0-1 each).

Scorers for Longford: R Brady (1 free), D McGivney (3 frees); R Smyth (1 free), D Gallagher (1 free), D Reynolds, K Diffley, J Hagan (1 mark), D Doherty (0-1 each).

MEATH: A Colgan; S Lavin, R Ryan, D Keogan; C Hickey, S McEntee, F Reilly; E Devine, B Menton; P Harnan, B McMahon, M Costello; J Morris, C O’Sullivan, J Wallace.

Subs: E Wallace for Menton (46); J McEntee for Hickey (54); M Newman for Morris (54); J O’Connor for Reilly 61; J Conlon for Costello (61).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, E Macken, A Farrell; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, D Mimnagh; K Diffley, D Gallagher; D Reynolds, McGivney, D McElligott; R Smyth, J Hagan, R Brady.

Subs: D Farrell for Gallagher (h/t); O Kenny for McElligott (53); L Connerton for Smyth (53); P Lynn for Mimnagh (53); D Doherty for O’Sullivan (58).

Ref: C Branagan (Down).