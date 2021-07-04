Argideen Rangers relegated by Glen Rovers' late surge

Glen Rovers 1-17 Argideen Rangers 1-11

Glen Rovers stormed to victory in this Co-Op Superstores 2020 Intermediate A Hurling Championship relegation play-off at Brinny.

An exhibition of free taking from Evan Murphy was hugely significant while substitute David Brown landed four excellent points from play in a blistering closing quarter from the city club.

Argideen Rangers will have regrets as they had plenty of possession throughout and registered the opening score from Bill Fleming, who was also excellent from placed efforts. Glen Rovers replied with a couple of points from Dereck Moylan and Sean Maxwell. Three excellent placed efforts from Bill Fleming ensured the West Cork side led by 0-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

Glen Rovers replied with two frees from Murphy before David Busteed landed an excellent point from play. An inspirational long-range point from Argideen centre-back Paudie Butler edged his side in front before the Glen got back on level terms with another free from Murphy. The sides were level at the break following another outstanding Butler point, 0-8 apiece.

Argideen got an excellent goal through Darragh O’Donovan on the resumption and also missed a couple of glorious goal chances during a dominant spell. Sean Maxwell landed his second point which put the West Cork men two points clear, 1-10 to 0-10 after 45 minutes. But three placed frees from Murphy put the Glen in front.

Super-sub Browne landed three scores from play as the Glen powered forward at every opportunity. An excellent run from Murphy put Darragh Kennefick through for a goal which was the final score of a highly entertaining contest. To be fair, Argideen have picked up a number of injuries in the last few weeks but they will drop down to the lower Intermediate grade for this year's championship.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E Murphy 0-9 (8fs, 1 ’65), D Browne 0-4, D Kennefick 1-0, D Busteed 0-2, D Moylan, J Corkery 0-1 each.

Scorers for Arigdeen Rangers: B Fleming 0-5 (4f, 1 ’65), D O’Donovan 1-1, S Maxwell, P Butler 0-2 each, F Butler 0-1.

Glen Rovers: C Long, G Marshall, K McCarthy Coade, J Mulcahy; D Moylan, D Milner, G Mulcahy; A Lordan, C O’Sullivan; J Corkery, D Busteed, S Busteed; E O’Connell, A Evans, E Murphy.

Subs: S Corcoran for D Moylan (40), D Kennefick for J Corkery (45), D Browne for A Evans, J O’Driscoll for A Lordan (55).

Argideen Rangers: D Harrington; D Holland, J Murphy, D Hurley; C Smith, P Butler, Gerry Crowley; C O’Donovan, S Maxwell; M Lawton, B Hennessy, D O’Donovan; B Fleming, O Dowling, F Butler.

Subs: A Guinevan for B Hennessy, E Lawton for O Dowling (45), for L O’Leary for G Crowley (50).

Referee: W Wallis (Aghada)