Brian Lohan: 'Our lads don’t deserve that. Just so disgusted with that decision'

An irate Clare manager Brian Lohan expressed his disgust with James Owens’ call to sin bin Aidan McCarthy and award Tipperary a penalty early in the second half of their Munster semi-final.

Believing it changed the complexion of the game, Lohan criticised the Wexford referee’s decision for McCarthy’s foul on Jake Morris.

Lohan also said Clare had also been on the wrong end of a red card sending off involving Owens when he was an assistant official in last year’s All-Ireland SHC qualifier win over Laois when David McInerney was dismissed.

“I don’t know where the referee got his interpretation,” lashed Lohan. “I’d say the only man that saw a goalscoring opportunity out of that (was Owens). Aidan, I thought, went for the ball. Mistimed the tackle but how he called a penalty and sent one of our men off, just very frustrated with it.

“2-4 to two points (in favour of Tipperary) was the score in that period of time. Just very frustrated with it, our lads don’t deserve that. They trained hard, trained well, came down and gave their all and just so disgusted with that decision.

“It’s not the first time that James Owens has been involved in a decision like that. Last year, David McInerney was sent off, James Owens was involved in that, just very frustrating.”

Lohan said he would not be seeking Owens’ reasons for putting McCarthy in the bin. “I don’t want any explanation from him, to be honest with you. It gives me no pleasure or gives anyone here no pleasure to see a referee booed off the field at the end of a game, but it is his own fault.”

Read More Dubious penalty paves the way for Tipperary victory over Clare

He continued: “We came here to play well, we trained hard and worked hard over the whole winter to try and get ourselves in shape but to be hit with a sucker-punch like that is just very frustrating.”

Lohan concluded by saying he was not opposed to the penalty/sin bin rule. “I have no problem with the rule but we expect the referee would be able to interpret the rule properly.

“Tell me, am I out of order here, what did ye see? Everyone had a good view of it. It is so frustrating to have to deal with that.”

Liam Sheedy accepted the loss of McCarthy was a break for Tipperary.

“I think with the new rule inside the 21 is the danger-zone. If you’re at risk… it’s a fine area. I know there’s going to be a lot of arguments as to whether it should be or shouldn’t be, was there another player back, was there not?

“Look, we got the break today, we got the penalty and no better man than Jason Forde to stand up and put it in the back of the net. In fairness, I think the referees over the weekend have done a fine job overall in officiating matches. This game is moving at pace, it’s not an easy thing to do. And there’s great credit due to anyone who steps out into the middle of it.”