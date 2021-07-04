Dublin shake off gallant Wexford challenge in second half

Dublin 0-15 Wexford 0-7

A first-half struggle in the south-east for Dublin gave way to a relative second-half stroll as Dessie Farrell’s charges got their championship campaign off the ground in not overly impressive fashion.

Having stuttered to a 0-6 to 0-3 interval lead, this despite having the wind at their backs in the opening half, Dublin were more themselves in a one-sided second period.

Today’s Leinster quarter-final win was Dublin’s 31st consecutive provincial championship victory and extended to 43 games their unbeaten run in the All-Ireland championship.

It was a victory achieved without the involvement of Stephen Cluxton, the 39-year-old long-serving goalkeeper not part of the travelling matchday panel.

Of those present, a Brian Howard outside-of-the-boot effort and a pair of Cormac Costello frees in the 10 minutes upon the change of ends sapped significant energy from Wexford’s cause.

Paraic Hughes ended their 41-minute wait for a score on 49 minutes, but no further would they come of Dublin.

Costello, Tom Lahiff, and subs Colm Basquel and Dean Rock swelled Dublin's tally across the closing 20 minutes to leave eight between the sides at the finish, a fair reflection of Dublin’s second period superiority.

It was a second 35 minutes far removed from what had preceded it.

Such was Wexford’s game first-half showing into the teeth of a stiffish breeze that Shane Roche’s troops received standing ovations from the 250 Wexford supporters in the ground at both the first water break and the interval.

The 0-6 to 0-3 half-time scoreline in favour of the visitors is certainly one Wexford would have been most content with, the hosts capitalising on an off-colour Dublin display to keep themselves in contention far longer than most expected.

That Dublin did not achieve the level of fluency we typically associate with the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions had plenty to do with Wexford’s in-your-face approach, their organised manner at the back, and slight dominance around the middle where Liam Coleman was showing extremely well.

The home supporters cheered with great gusto in the opening exchanges every free won, every breaking ball gathered, and every stray Dublin pass as Wexford stood right up on the toes of their opponents.

A Mark Rossiter pair around the four-minute mark nudged Wexford into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead, although a malfunctioning scoreboard refused to acknowledge such, prompting an announcement over the PA that Wexford were indeed leading the seven-in-a-row chasing Dubs.

Cormac Costello levelled shortly after from the placed-ball, but it proved a difficult opening half for the Dublin free-taker as he sent wide three placed-ball efforts.

The outstanding move of the half - involving Wexford’s Kevin O’Grady, Brian Malone, and John Tubritt - ended with Tubritt splitting the posts to shove the underdogs back in front on eight minutes.

That, however, was to prove their final score of the half. Further chances were engineered, but the swirling wind and poor decision-making in the scoring zone meant their account stayed static.

Dublin weren’t exactly overworking the umpires either, the champions going a 15-minute spell without scoring. You’d have to go back a fair few years, one would imagine, to find the last time Dublin went scoreless for a quarter of an hour in a Leinster Championship fixture.

Ciarán Kilkenny ended their barren spell, with Costello (free) and Brian Howard subsequently on the mark to hand Farrell’s side a less than convincing double-scores interval advantage.

Wexford dissatisfaction with referee Derek O’Mahoney’s first-half officiating saw him approached by Model manager Shane Roche and selectors Anthony Masterson and Philip Wallace as he left the field at half-time. O’Mahoney didn’t take kindly to whatever was said to him as before the second half got underway he issued a red card to Masterson and yellow to Wallace.

Wexford’s collective voice was more muted in the second period, their opponents slowly easing off into the distance.

Scorers for Dublin: C Costello (0-7, 0-5 frees); B Fenton, B Howard (0-2 each); T Lahiff, C Basquel, C Kilkenny, D Rock (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter (0-3, 0-2 frees); D Shanley (0-2, 0-1 free); P Hughes, J Tubritt (0-1 each).

Dublin: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, S McMahon; J McCarthy, B Howard, R McDaid; B Fenton, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; P Small, C Kilkenny, N Scully; R Basquel, C O’Callaghan, C Costello.

Subs: T Lahiff for McDaid (34 mins inj); S Bugler for Basquel (HT); C Basquel for Scully (53); A Byrne for P Small (57); D Rock for A Byrne (65, inj).

Wexford: D Brooks; L O’Connor, G Sheehan, E Porter; M Furlong, M O’Connor, B Malone; D Waters, L Coleman; P Hughes, T Byrne, K O’Grady; M Rossiter, J Tubritt, N Hughes.

Subs: S Nolan for Tubritt (42); A Tobin for Waters (57, inj); R Brooks for Rossiter, D Shanley for Hughes (63); C Carthy for O’Grady (66).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).