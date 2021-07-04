Shane O’Neill: Too 'easy and lazy' to say Galway lacked hunger

Shane O’Neill reckons it’s “easy and lazy” analysis to distil his Galway team’s Championship difficulties down to a lack of hunger and enthusiasm.

Galway cruised through the league and, had they beaten Dublin, would have faced Kilkenny in a July 17 Leinster final which doubled as the league decider, given that they both finished top of their respective league groups.

But the Tribesmen looked a pale shadow of the side that finished the league with big wins over Waterford and Cork, bringing their appetite into question.

“It’s very easy and lazy to say that one team is hungrier than the other,” said Galway manager O’Neill. “I don’t think that’s the position at all. We created an awful lot of chances. The fact that they weren’t taken had nothing to do with hunger. I don’t think any team was more hungry than the other. Both of them wanted it as much as the other. It just seemed to be one of those days at times.”

O’Neill reckons the truth of Galway’s underperformance will ultimately come out in the wash when he and management conduct the post mortem.

“It’s very hard to put your finger on it, maybe it was just one of those days, or maybe that’s an easy thing to say. We’ll have to look at the video and see is there anything that’s jumping out that we didn’t see, should we have made changes, etc? But overall, they’re a very successful group, a very ambitious group, everyone is very disappointed with the result and we’ll have to dust ourselves down and drive on again.”

With 11 wides in the first-half, 14 overall, and a series of wasted goal chances, O’Neill acknowledged their conversion rate was poor, noting how they took just six points from 22 score chances in the first-half.

“It would have helped Dublin, the fact that we didn’t score them. It kept them in the game.”