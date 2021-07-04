Shane Walsh injury a worry for Galway after five-point win over Roscommon

Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-12

A hamstring injury to captain Shane Walsh was the only blip for Galway as they advanced to a Connacht final showdown against either Mayo or Roscommon after a deserved win at Dr Hyde Park.

It emerged before the game that Walsh was doubtful and he limped off in the closing stages and now faces a battle to be fit for the final.

The superb Mattie Tierney took over some of the free-taking duties from Walsh and was the game’s key figure in this battle of the two sides relegated from the top flight.

Conditions were difficult with heavy rain throughout the morning in Roscommon continuing sporadically during the game.

That made scoring chances scarce in the opening quarter and the sides went into the first water break deadlocked at 0-2 apiece.

Corner-back Sean Kelly edged the Tribesmen in front after three minutes but this was cancelled out by Diarmuid Murtagh after he was set up by his brother Ciaráin.

Damien Comer landed a superb effort from distance but Enda Smith cancelled that at the other end.

Roscommon kept plenty of men behind the ball but Galway found a way through when Paul Kelly finished to the net after a move instigated by his brother Sean with another Moycullen clubman Peter Cooke providing the key pass in between to set up the goal.

The Roscommon response was good with Conor Hussey and Conor Daly pointing and after Paul Kelly tacked on a point, corner-back Daly went forward for his second point and Donie Smith levelled the sides for the third time at 0-6 to 1-3 after 29 minutes.

Shane Walsh pointed a free from 45 metres and after Enda Smith levelled Galway went in leading by 1-5 to 0-7 at the break when Tierney pointed a free from 20 metres on the right.

The sides exchanged points after the restart before Rob Finnerty and Tierney pushed Galway 1-8 to 0-8 in front after 49 minutes.

Cathal Cregg fisted a point for Roscommon after coming on but he was injured in the process and had to go off again.

Tierney kicked a free from the right and then Shane Walsh landed a free from his hands to take a four-point lead into the second water break.

Ciaráin Murtagh reduced the gap to a goal after 58 minutes but Finnerty extended Galway’s lead seven minutes from time from the left after being set up by Walsh.

And it was a sublime pass from Walsh across the field which set Sean Kelly away and with Roscommon failing to clear their lines, Tierney pounced to drill the ball low into the bottom right corner of the net as they advanced to the Connacht final.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Mulkerrin, S Kelly (0-1); K Molloy, D McHugh, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Tierney (1-3, 0-2f, 0-1 ’45); D Comer (0-1), P Cooke, F O Laoi; R Finnerty (0-2), S Walsh (0-2f), P Kelly (1-2).

Subs: C Sweeney for O Laoi (61), E Brannigan for Walsh (67), Johnny Duane for P Kelly (67), P Costello for Finnerty (70), T Flynn for Conroy (72).

Roscommon: C Lavin; C Daly (0-2), B Stack (0-1), D Murray; C Hussey (0-1), N Daly, S Mullooly; E Smith (0-3), E Nolan; N Kilroy, C Murtagh (0-1f), S Killoran; C Cox, D Smith (0-2, 0-1 ’45), D Murtagh (0-1).

Subs: T O’Rourke for Nolan (19), C Cregg (0-1) for Killoran (41), C Devaney for Cregg (47), C McKeon for D Murtagh (51), U Harney for Cox (55).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).