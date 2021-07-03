John Kiely hails Nickie Quaid penalty save

The Limerick goalkeeper pulled off a fine save from Patrick Horgan's shot
John Kiely hails Nickie Quaid penalty save

3 July 2021; Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates late in the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 21:37
Michael Moynihan, Semple Stadium

Limerick manager John Kiely identified ‘keeper Nickie Quaid’s penalty stop as a key point in his side’s win over Cork.

“These are big moments in games, you trust these guys to pull off these saves. Patrick Horgan on a penalty, you’d back him nine times out of ten, or ninety-nine out of one hundred, but fair play to Nickie, he did his job well.

“We’re happy with the performance, it was real championship fare, and a real contrast to last year. The atmosphere was real, and the game ebbed and flowed.

“We had periods when we were in the ascendancy and they had their purple patches too, when they were causing us difficulty. Overall, though, I was very pleased.” 

Kiely paid tribute to his players’ discipline in the tackle, particularly in the second half.

“For us coming into the game it was about trying to get a performance. At times we really found it and at other times we lacked that little bit of accuracy.

“In the second half one of the key things was we had five yellow cards going into it but we trusted those guys, we didn’t take them off. We trusted them in their tackling and we didn’t pick up another yellow in the second half, which was a really telling factor.

“We were very disciplined in our tackling in the second half and that meant we were able to track down these guys when they ran to our 21, to our 45, turn them over and counterattack where the space was.

“Hats off to our lads in the second half and the lads off our bench made a huge contribution in the last twenty minutes as well.” 

Kiely wouldn’t be drawn on the display of referee Paud Dwyer, who sin-binned Limerick’s Peter Casey in the first half when awarding Cork a penalty: “My job isn’t to assess the referee’s performance, that’s someone else’s.

“Peter Casey? I’d have to see it back. Conor Boylan’s is one that we thought might have gone the other way, but it didn’t.

“But all told it was a good, tough battle, and we’re just delighted to get through.” 

