“We put a huge amount of work into this, the players were confident, the camp was confident"
Wasteful finishing 'killed' Cork challenge, says Kieran Kingston 

3 July 2021; Cork manager Kieran Kingston and Limerick manager John Kiely after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 21:28
Michael Moynihan, Semple Stadium

Cork boss Kieran Kingston said Cork’s inefficiency in front of goal “killed” his side in their defeat to Limerick in Semple Stadium.

“We’re looking at the loss because we were confident coming up here today, I’ll be honest about it.

“We put a huge amount of work into this, the players were confident, the camp was confident - we’re disappointed. We felt we could have won it, even if you look at the scoreline, because we dominated the game at times but we just didn’t put it on the scoreboard.

“You can’t miss 1-18, have a fifty per cent conversion rate, when you’re playing a team like Limerick. They’re Munster, All-Ireland, national league champions - you can’t afford to do that, and it killed us.” 

The two goals Limerick got late in the first half Kingston described as “sucker punches”, adding: “I’ll have to see them back again, to see what we did wrong or what they did right, or whether it was referee error - I’m not saying it was because I haven't seen them - but they were sucker punches just before half-time.

“We regrouped well, but you give that kind of momentum to a team like Limerick you’re always going to be up against it, but we got it back to three points and made some elementary mistakes when we got it back - we might have gotten it even tighter.

“The lads we brought in made a big difference and I thought we were going well coming down the stretch, but we just couldn’t put the ball over the bar.” 

Limerick outscored Cork 0-4 to 0-2 in the ten minutes they were down a man in the sin bin, after Peter Casey was punished for a pull-down.

“I don’t think that was a deciding factor, because you could pick different ten minute periods - there might be more scrutiny on that period because of the sin bin, but Limerick upped their game then.

“I thought we played well to the first water break, then they played really well in the second quarter. We came out fighting in the second half and I thought we matched them in the main, but as I say, you can’t have that kind of conversion rate against a team like Limerick.”

