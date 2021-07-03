Hawkeye rescues Kilkenny as Leinster thriller goes to extra-time

Incredible drama at Croke Park
3 July 2021; Lee Chin of Wexford in action against James Maher of Kilkenny, left, during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 18:01
 

The Leinster SHC semi-final between Kilkenny and Wexford has gone to extra-time after an extraordinary game provided a suitably dramatic finale.

It finished 1-27 apiece at the end of regulation time, but not before Wexford thought they had won it with virtually the last attack.

It appeared that Conor McDonald had flicked to the net to win it for Davy Fitzgerald's side, after Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy had brought down a long-range point attempt.

But umpires adjudged the initial effort from Liam Ryan had gone over the bar.

And after referee Fergal Horgan waited for Hawkeye, the technology confirmed a point rather than a goal for Wexford, sending the game to 20 additional minutes.

 
 

The sides were level 11 times in a pulsating clash, though Eoin Cody appeared to have won it for Kilkenny with his goal five minutes from time.

But Wexford rallied again and goalkeeper Mark Fanning had another long-range effort to win it that just fell short at the death.

"If that didn't restore your faith in hurling, nothing will," said Sky Sports pundit Jamsie O'Connor.

