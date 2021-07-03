Another title for Cork as Limerick 'freeze' in Munster camogie final 

Munster Senior Camogie Final: Cork 4-20 Limerick 2-9

It was all one-way traffic in the Munster senior camogie championship final at the Ragg GAA grounds today as a disappointing Limerick had no answer to the pace and movement of Cork.

A first-half goal from Ciara O’Sullivan put Cork 1-13 to 0-6 up at the break, and from there to the end there was only one team in it with nine different contributors getting on the board.

Inspired by a Player of the Match display from Katrina Mackey (2-8), the Rebels reeled off scores at will.

Second-half green flags from Mackey (2) and Ashling Thompson put the game well and truly beyond Limerick - a side that made good progress during the league.

This time, though, they depended largely on Caoimhe Costelloe for their tally. Although, they did close with goals from sub Laura Stack and Judith Mulcahy at the death.

Limerick manager Pat Ryan believed his charges ‘froze against the best team in the country.’

“Cork were the better team by a good bit and well done to them. But we actually froze. I knew there was a slight lack of belief coming during the week. The girls were more worried about Cork and I think it got to their game. I could feel it. They just didn’t perform. That was a flop today, that wasn’t us at all. It is a psychological thing, we just let it get to us.

“But look the girls have to learn from that, they have to learn from today and regroup for Wexford (All Ireland championship) in two weeks' time. The most important thing was they never gave up.

“It was definitely an element of freeze but the better team won by a long shot. Cork are probably the best team in the country.”

Scorers for Cork: K Mackey (2-8, 0-6 frees), A Thompson (1-2), C O’Sullivan (1-1), L Collins, A O’Connor and F Keating (0-2 each), S McCarthy, C Sigerson and H Looney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: C Costelloe (0-6 0-5 frees), L Stack (1-1), J Mulcahy (1-0), S O’Callaghan and C Lyons (0-1 each).

CORK: A Lee; L Coppinger, E Murphy, M Cahalane; S McCarthy L Treacy, L Hayes; H Looney, A Thompson; C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan; K Mackey, A O’Connor, L Collins (Capt).

Subs: I Sheehan for H Looney, A O’Neill for L Coppinger (both 48), C Healy for L Collins, I O’Regan for A O’Connor (both 50), C Dooley for M Cahalane (54), H O’Leary for C O’Sullivan (60), A Egan for E Murphy (62), M Lynch for A Lee (63 inj).

LIMERICK: L O’Neill; M Quaid, M Creamer, R Ambrose; M Ryan, J Mulcahy, N Ryan; K O’Leary (Capt), M O’Mara; D Murphy, S O’Callaghan, R Delee; Á Cunningham, C Costello, C Lyons.

Subs: N Curtin for M O’Mara (46), L Stack for S O’Callaghan (47), A Scanlon for C Lyons, S McNamara for D Murphy, O Kelliher for K O’Leary (all 51).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).