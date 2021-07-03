Powerful Monaghan much too strong for Fermanagh

For the second week in a row, the margin of victory between two Ulster rivals is into double figures
3 July 2021; Stephen O'Hanlon of Monaghan in action against Stephen McGullion of Fermanagh during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Monaghan and Fermanagh at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 17:46
Declan Bogue

ULSTER SFC: MONAGHAN: 1-21 FERMANAGH: 0-14 

It was all too easy for Monaghan at St Tiernach's Park as they amassed an eight-point lead by the break and just simply held a much weaker opponent at arm's length for the second.

Monaghan committed too many bodies to the attack for Fermanagh’s defence, stacked as it was with two sweepers. Four of the back seven scored and it was another corner-back, Kieran Duffy who had his shot parried by young Sean McNally for Jack McCarron to palm home the only goal on 18 minutes.

Monaghan will be concerned with injuries to Darren Hughes in the first half, and Conor McManus who had to be carried off in injury time.

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron (1-2, 0-2f), C McManus (0-4, 0-2f, 1x’mark’), A Mulligan (0-3), M Bannigan (0-2), C Walshe (0-2, 1x’mark’), C Boyle, R Wylie, K O’Connell, D Ward, K Lavelle, N Kearns (0-1 each), R Beggan (0-1, 1x’45’), C McCarthy (0-1, 1x’mark’) 

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley (0-7, 5f, 1x’45’), A Breen (0-2), J Cassidy, C Corrigan, U Kelm, D McGurn, J Largo-Ellis (0-1 each) 

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, C McCarthy, M Bannigan; A Mulligan, J McCarron, C McManus 

Subs: N Kearns for D Hughes (33m), C Walshe for McCarron (51m), S Carey for O’Hanlon (56m), K Hughes for McCarthy (63m), F Kelly for O’Connell (68m), K McMenamin for Lavelle (77m) 

FERMANAGH: S McNally; K Connor, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; D McCusker, J McMahon, K McDonnell; S McGullion, E Donnelly; C Corrigan, T Bogue, J Largo-Ellis; D Leonard, D McGurn, S Quigley 

Subs: A Breen for McDonnell (26m), R O’Callaghan for McGurn (42m), S Cassidy for McManus (59m), T Bogue for McMahon (65m), M McCauley for McGullion (65m) Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

