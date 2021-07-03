Impressive Dublin in control as Galway misfire at Croke Park

Leinster SHC semi-final: Dublin 1-18 Galway 1-14

All-Ireland favourites for some just hours ago, Galway's MacCarthy Cup hopes have been left hanging by a thread after a surprise Leinster SHC semi-final defeat to Dublin at Croke Park.

In what will go down as Dublin's first win over a top-ranked county, in either the league or Championship, since beating Galway in the summer of 2019 at nearby Parnell Park, this was the summer's first big surprise.

Yet Dublin deserved every bit of it and led from pillar to post, Cian O'Sullivan opening the scoring and putting them into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Captain Danny Sutcliffe was terrific for the Dubs, scoring three crucial second-half points, while Man of the Match Conor Burke, Liam Rushe, goalkeeper Alan Nolan and Donal Burke all turned in big displays.

Galway's Joe Canning

But James Madden was perhaps most impressive, lining out despite the passing of his father, Noel, this week and playing his part in a famous win.

Dublin are now through to a first Leinster final since 2014 and will play the winners of this afternoon's second semi-final between Kilkenny and Wexford.

Galway will kick themselves for their wasteful play, 11 first-half wides and three more in the second-half undermining their efforts.

Joe Canning struck five of those first-half wides and six in total as he returned to the team after battling thumb and rib injuries.

An off-colour Canning tried to force goals on three occasions early on but was thwarted on each occasion and Dublin opened up a 0-7 to 0-3 lead. Galway replied with four points in a row, three from Canning, but the Dubs still took a 0-8 to 0-6 lead into the interval.

They had the margin out to five on two occasions before Conor Whelan netted for Galway in the 43rd minute.

That reduced the gap to two points but it was as close as Galway got with Dublin hitting the throttle again and pushing on for a remarkable win.

Sutcliffe was at his best in the second-half while Chris Crummey's 53rd minute goal, after being expertly set up by sub Oisin O'Rorke, was decisive.

Ronan Hayes, Donal Burke and Sutcliffe tagged on points in the closing minutes as Dublin held on for a four-point win.

The only sour note for Dublin was what looked like a hamstring injury for Eoghan O'Donnell.

Afterwards, Kenny told Sky Sports: "I felt the way we managed the game we controlled it very well. We got a goal at a vital time and managed to keep Galway at arm's length for the rest of the game."

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-6 (0-4f), Chris Crummey 1-0, Danny Sutcliffe 0-3, Daire Gray 0-2, Ronan Hayes 0-2, Cian O'Sullivan 0-1, Cian Boland 0-1, Rian McBride 0-1, Conor Burke 0-1, Alan Nolan 0-1 (0-1f).

Galway scorers: Joe Canning 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1 65), Conor Whelan 1-2, Evan Niland 0-2 (0-1f), Conor Cooney 0-1, Cathal Mannion 0-1, Padraic Mannion 0-1, Aidan Harte 0-1.

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Cian O'Callaghan, Eoghan O'Donnell, Paddy Smyth; James Madden, Liam Rushe, Daire Gray; Rian McBride, Conor Burke; Donal Burke, Chris Crummey, Danny Sutcliffe; Cian Boland, Ronan Hayes, Cian O'Sullivan.

Subs: Mark Schutte for Boland 30-f/t (blood), Oisin O'Rorke for O'Sullivan 52, Andrew Dunphy for O'Donnell 58, Jake Malone for Madden 68, Paul Crummey for C Crummey 72, Fergal Whitely for Hayes 75.

GALWAY: Eanna Murphy; Shane Cooney, Gearoid McInerney, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, Fintan Burke; Sean Loftus, Cathal Mannion; Conor Cooney, Joe Canning, Adrian Tuohey; Conor Whelan, Joseph Cooney, Brian Concannon.

Subs: David Burke for Tuohey 34, Evan Niland for Loftus h/t, A Harte for S Cooney 56-60 (blood),TJ Brennan for F Burke 58, Harte for J Cooney 61, N Burke for C Cooney 67.

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).