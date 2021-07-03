Amazing Grace inspires Tipp to Munster title

Munster Intermediate Camogie Final

Tipperary 1-15 Cork 0-12

Tipperary led from start to finish in the Munster intermediate camogie championship final at the Ragg GAA grounds today, regaining the Máire Ní Cheallacháin Cup for the first time since 2016.

The game's only green flag arrived after 12 minutes when Player of the Match and captain Jenny Grace planted a penalty low to the left corner after Sinead Meagher was fouled close to goal. It proved to be a significant score.

Meagher, along with Nicola Loughnane, Deirdre Dunne and Grace caused problems for the Cork defence, while Mary Burke got through an awful lot of work for Tipperary around the middle of the field.

With the breeze to their backs, Dunne floated over the first of her five points in the second minute and by the time the water-break arrived, they led 1-2 to 0-1 in a game that was enjoyable right to the very end.

Free-taker Ali Smith got the Cork scoreboard ticking and when Katie Walsh pointed, the margin was down to two points.

With Grace excelling from placed balls, the home side maintained their supremacy outscoring Cork five points to two, enabling them to lead at the short whistle, 1-7 to 0-5.

Cork made a much better start to the second-half, Smith, Hayley Ryan and sub Rachel O’Shea pointing from play. Crucially though, Tipperary answered back including one superb effort in particular from Meagher.

At the second water-break, Tipperary maintained their dominance, holding a four-point advantage, 1-11 to 0-10.

And they pushed on with the next four points - all from Grace who tallied 1-8.

CONGRATS! Tipperary Intermediate Munster Champions! 🏆👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BsYMUWvvHh — Tipperary Camogie (@camogietipp) July 3, 2021

Cork, who were without their captain Ashling Moloney due to injury, did get the last two scores from Ryan and Smith, but there was no denying the Premier County their hour of glory.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Grace (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-7 frees), D Dunne (0-5), S Meagher (0-2.)

Scorers for Cork: A Smith (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45), H Ryan (0-4, 0-3 frees), K Walsh R O’Shea and F Neville (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: S Quigley; N Long, C Brennan, Ciara Ryan; M Quigley, G Fox, E Carey; C Hogan, M Burke; Courtney Ryan, J Grace (Capt), J A Quirke; D Dunne, S Meagher, N Loughnane.

Subs: C Browne for M Quigley (bs 38-40), C Browne for J A Quirke (45), L Heffernan for C Hogan (48), R O’Donnell for S Meagher (57), S Larkin for N Loughnane (61).

CORK: S Beausang; N O’Leary, A O’Callaghan, Á Crowley; K Kilcommins, C Kingston, L Callanan; M Murphy, R Harty; K O’Keeffe, F Neville (Capt), C O’Leary; K Walsh, H Ryan, A Smith.

Subs: J O’Leary for R Harty (bs 38-39), A Hurley for C O’Leary, R O’Shea for K O’Keeffe (both 40), C O’Callaghan for K Walsh (55), E Flanagan for C Kingston (56).

Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)