Amazing Grace inspires Tipp to Munster title

Captain Jenny Grace starred as Tipperary retained their Munster intermediate crown
Amazing Grace inspires Tipp to Munster title

File pic of Tipperary's Jenny Grace 

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 14:23
Therese O’Callaghan

Munster Intermediate Camogie Final

Tipperary 1-15 Cork 0-12

Tipperary led from start to finish in the Munster intermediate camogie championship final at the Ragg GAA grounds today, regaining the Máire Ní Cheallacháin Cup for the first time since 2016.

The game's only green flag arrived after 12 minutes when Player of the Match and captain Jenny Grace planted a penalty low to the left corner after Sinead Meagher was fouled close to goal. It proved to be a significant score.

Meagher, along with Nicola Loughnane, Deirdre Dunne and Grace caused problems for the Cork defence, while Mary Burke got through an awful lot of work for Tipperary around the middle of the field.

With the breeze to their backs, Dunne floated over the first of her five points in the second minute and by the time the water-break arrived, they led 1-2 to 0-1 in a game that was enjoyable right to the very end.

Free-taker Ali Smith got the Cork scoreboard ticking and when Katie Walsh pointed, the margin was down to two points.

With Grace excelling from placed balls, the home side maintained their supremacy outscoring Cork five points to two, enabling them to lead at the short whistle, 1-7 to 0-5.

Cork made a much better start to the second-half, Smith, Hayley Ryan and sub Rachel O’Shea pointing from play. Crucially though, Tipperary answered back including one superb effort in particular from Meagher.

At the second water-break, Tipperary maintained their dominance, holding a four-point advantage, 1-11 to 0-10.

And they pushed on with the next four points - all from Grace who tallied 1-8.

Cork, who were without their captain Ashling Moloney due to injury, did get the last two scores from Ryan and Smith, but there was no denying the Premier County their hour of glory.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Grace (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-7 frees), D Dunne (0-5), S Meagher (0-2.) 

Scorers for Cork: A Smith (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45), H Ryan (0-4, 0-3 frees), K Walsh R O’Shea and F Neville (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: S Quigley; N Long, C Brennan, Ciara Ryan; M Quigley, G Fox, E Carey; C Hogan, M Burke; Courtney Ryan, J Grace (Capt), J A Quirke; D Dunne, S Meagher, N Loughnane.

Subs: C Browne for M Quigley (bs 38-40), C Browne for J A Quirke (45), L Heffernan for C Hogan (48), R O’Donnell for S Meagher (57), S Larkin for N Loughnane (61).

CORK: S Beausang; N O’Leary, A O’Callaghan, Á Crowley; K Kilcommins, C Kingston, L Callanan; M Murphy, R Harty; K O’Keeffe, F Neville (Capt), C O’Leary; K Walsh, H Ryan, A Smith.

Subs: J O’Leary for R Harty (bs 38-39), A Hurley for C O’Leary, R O’Shea for K O’Keeffe (both 40), C O’Callaghan for K Walsh (55), E Flanagan for C Kingston (56).

Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)

More in this section

Galway v Tipperary - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 3 'Go-to guy' Evan Niland backed for breakout year for Galway hurlers
Donegal v Antrim - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Eoin Dowling sends Donegal U20s surging past Armagh
Monaghan v Derry - Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship Final 2020 Derry hold off Monaghan fightback to clinch Ulster Minor Football title
#camogie
Offaly v Kilkenny - 2020 Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final

First-half masterclass eases Cats past plucky Offaly 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices