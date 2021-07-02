Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know ahead for a weekend of fascinating GAA clashes

SATURDAY

Munster SHC semi-final: Cork v Limerick, Semple Stadium 7pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live Sky Sports.

A fascinating clash of styles here, although attitude should be the overarching theme. Cork don’t fear Limerick, but as long as the points the Treaty County are conceding aren’t being scored at a rate of knots, then they won’t be too perturbed. Limerick won’t read anything into how easy they had it in the league game, but then they will again look to make things awkward for newbie goalkeeper Pa Collins. How Cork have shaped their half-back line is a nod to Limerick, but does Mark Coleman have the discipline Declan Hannon has to control that area of the field? Cork’s attack has to work harder than Limerick’s when they don’t have the ball, and goals will pave the way for victory, but they are unlikely to score enough. Awkward at times for Limerick, but a third Munster final in a row beckons.

Verdict: Limerick.

Leinster SHC semi-finals: Dublin v Galway, Croke Park 2pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live Sky Sports.

Did we detect indignation in how Dublin saw off Antrim last weekend? They would have had to be deaf not to hear chatter about the Saffrons surprising them, but the way they dismantled them was impressive. Still, they are major underdogs here against a team that can rightly declare themselves genuine All-Ireland contenders. In a shootout, Galway will thrive, given the strength of their inside line and Cathal Mannion continuing to sparkle further out the field. The spine of Dublin’s team remains its strong point, but they don’t have the ruthlessness nor the resources of their opponents.

Verdict: Galway.

Kilkenny v Wexford, Croke Park 4.30pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary) Live Sky Sports.

In Davy Fitzgerald’s five seasons in charge, he has rarely seen low-key build-ups to a game against Kilkenny. That final-round defeat in Ennis when Brian Cody fielded close to his first team has put a damper on an otherwise good campaign for the Cats, but was that defeat to Clare the first time they were truly tested? Wexford under Fitzgerald have been more than a nuisance to Kilkenny and they too now play through the lines more than they used to. Kilkenny must be careful not to play too much into Wexford’s hands and the uncertainty about their back-line is a worry, but they’ve the class up front to prevail.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan v Fermanagh, St Tiernach’s Park 3.30pm (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live BBC.

Monaghan’s elation at avoiding the drop to Division 2 in dramatic circumstances at this venue last month must count for something. Slowly but surely, the age profile of the Farney County side is dropping, no bad thing given how much has been put on the shoulders of the usual suspects. Fermanagh have the spunk to belie their poor league form, but they shouldn’t be capable of making this anything more than awkward for Monaghan.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 2.

Group A: Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park 3pm (R. McGann, Clare).

A convincing opening by Carlow should be followed up with another victory. Westmeath are more battle-hardened having played Division 1 teams, but are drained by the losses they have shipped.

Verdict: Carlow.

Group B: Down v Meath, McKenna Park, Ballycran 3pm (P. Murphy, Carlow).

The margin between these two in the league last month was 21 points. It might be half that this time, but the victors will be the same.

Verdict: Down.

Christy Ring Cup: Group A, Round 2. Roscommon v Derry, Waldon Park, Athleague 2pm (C. Mooney, Dublin).

Expect Derry to inflict a second defeat on Roscommon in as many months.

Verdict: Derry.

Group B play-off: Sligo v Offaly, Markievicz Park 3pm (A. Kelly, Galway).

Sligo have made progress, but this is a step up in class.

Verdict: Offaly.

Nickey Rackard Cup:

Group A, Round 2: Mayo v Leitrim, Elverys MacHale Park 3pm (T. Conway, Derry).

A big win for Mayo in Donegal last weekend, and it can be followed up with another.

Verdict: Mayo.

Group B play-off: Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 1.30pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Armagh were the better in their league clash and can be again.

Verdict: Armagh.

Lory Meagher Cup. Group A, Round 2. Louth v Monaghan, Louth Centre of Excellence, Darver 7pm (S. Guinan, Offaly).

Louth can redeem themselves after losing to Longford.

Verdict: Louth.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC semi-final: Tipperary v Clare, LIT Gaelic Ground 3.45pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live RTÉ.

The Tony Kelly conundrum should be treated by Tipperary as it was by Limerick last year, not necessarily with disdain, but a determination not to be preoccupied with the Ballyea man. To shape their own style just to negate him comes with a major risk, as Waterford discovered last week. In last October’s Munster opener, Limerick placed enough trust in themselves, that they should be the ones to be worried about. Tipperary have that same belief and when they have their own big men around the middle third won’t shirk if things get heated. For all of Kelly’s flair, they have two or three men who can provide the panache while Dan McCormack and Brendan Maher’s axis around the centre creates such a platform.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Connacht SFC semi-final: Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park 1.15pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live RTÉ.

The signal Anthony Cunningham sent out last winter when he recruited Steven Poacher was that Roscommon needed tightening up in defence. Despite a couple of good shows in Division 1 South, that was evident. Roscommon will look like matchwinners here at times, but their inconsistency hurts them. The return of Damien Comer to the Galway attack, combined with the dash of the Corofin backs, can set up a second successive Galway-Mayo provincial final.

Verdict: Galway.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals: Laois v Westmeath, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 1.30pm (D. Coldrick, Meath) Live GAAGO.

From day one in Ennis, Laois have looked out of sorts and while Westmeath were also relegated from Division 2, they went down fighting. Westmeath have too many in-form forwards for Laois to handle.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Meath v Longford: Páirc Tailteann 3pm (C. Branagan, Down) Live GAAGO.

Meath’s suspension and injuries offsets the home advantage and the way Longford finished out their Division 3 campaign has to give them encouragement. For all the bad noises coming out of the Royal County, they can get the job done.

Verdict: Meath.

Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park 3.30pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary) Live GAAGO.

Wexford are in bonus territory, but will hardly play with abandon given who they are playing. There will be more interest in Dessie Farrell’s post-match interview as he speaks for the first time on the Stephen Cluxton situation.

Verdict: Dublin.

Kildare v Offaly, MW Hire O’Moore Park 4.30pm (M. McNally, Monaghan) Live GAAGO.

No surprise if Offaly start like a train and finish like a tortoise given the heavy schedule of games they’ve had. Kildare will have had time to come down from their promotion win over Meath. Kildare’s superiority will be seen in final quarter.

Verdict: Kildare.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds 3.30pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live GAAGO.

Armagh will hope their days of collapses and brainfarts are behind them and Kieran Donaghy and Ciarán McKeever look to brought some of their own mental steeliness to the party. A game of expansive football is on the cards, and with the O’Neills and Rory Grugan in mean form, that should be right up Armagh’s street.

Verdict: Armagh.

Lory Meagher Cup: Group B play-off: Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni 1.30pm (C. McDonald, Antrim).

This pair drew at this same venue in Division 3B, but Cavan can swing the win this time.

Verdict: Cavan.