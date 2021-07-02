Derry hold off Monaghan fightback to clinch Ulster Minor Football title

Derry 1-15 Monaghan 0-15

Derry held out to clinch the 2020 Ulster Minor title after a thrilling finale saw them withstand a late fightback in Omagh.

The Oak Leafers appeared to be cruising at half-time when they led by seven points, but they were left to fight right to the finish after Monaghan reduced the deficit to just a point in the closing stages.

But Derry's goal with the very first score gave them a lead that they never subsequently relinquished; Niall O'Donnell hitting the net emphatically after good work from Dan Higgins and Connor Shiels.

Derry were soon building on that lead as impressive full-forward Lachlan Murray, Charlie Diamond, and Matthew Downey all fired over points.

They led by 1-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter. By then, Monaghan were already battling to stay in contention. Two points courtesy of Stephen Mooney boosted their confidence, but they fell further behind approaching half-time.

Murray's brace of well-taken points extended the Derry lead to seven points, 1-6 to 0-2, and they remained in control. Eoin McEvoy and Mark Doherty forged forward, while the strength of Dan Higgins and Patrick O'Kane was having a telling impact at midfield.

Points from Stephen Mooney and Diarmuid Marron gave the champions some hope. However, it was to be short-lived and they trailed by 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time after Charlie Diamond and Matthew Downey increased the Derry total.

Urgent action was demanded from Monaghan and they responded with a much more spirited display on the resumption. Well-taken scores from Mooney, Niall Rice, and subs Dan McCahey and Tiarnan O'Rourke saw them fight back brilliantly in the third quarter.

O'Rourke, Mooney, and Nathan Lavery reduced the deficit to a single point, 1-13 to 0-15, to set up a tense finish, but Derry held out for the title thanks to late points from Downey and sub Ryan McEldowney.

Scorers for Derry - M Downey 0-6 (2f), L Murray 0-5 (1f), C Diamond 0-3 (2f), N O'Donnell 1-0, R McEldowney 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan – St Mooney 0-7 (7f), T O'Rourke 0-3 (1'45), D McCahey 0-2, D Marron 0-1, N Rice 0-1, N Lavery 0-1.

Derry – K McGonigle, A McGonigle, P McGurk, C Shiels, M Doherty, E McEvoy, L Brady, D Higgins, P O'Kane, D Gilmore, M Downey, J McDermott, C Diamond, L Murray, N O'Donnell.

Subs – J Moore for C Shiels, C Downey for N O'Donnell, N Duggan for L Brady, R McEldowney for C Diamond.

Monaghan – D Croarkin, J Carey, L Kelly, J Slevin, N Lavery, D Byrne, E Graham, C Eccles, T O'Rourke, D Marron, S Mooney, R Duffy, M Hamill, D McCahey, N Rice.

Subs – C Conlon for T O'Rourke, D O'Reilly for N Rice.

Referee - J Lewis, Fermanagh.