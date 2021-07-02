Stephen Cluxton not expected to be on Dublin panel to face Wexford

Stephen Cluxton is not expected to start or be named on the bench for Dublin in Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford.

The eight-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper has not missed a provincial opener since 2004, and that was when he was suspended arising from a straight red card in the previous season’s qualifier defeat to Armagh.

As was the case for the Kerry and Donegal games in Dublin’s Division 1 campaign, Evan Comerford is in line to start for the All-Ireland champions in Netwatch Wexford Park, with Michael Shiel to deputise on the bench.

Cluxton’s inter-county future has never been more uncertain, and manager Dessie Farrell, who returns from a 12-week suspension from the game, may shed some light on his situation following the tie. Cluxton lined out for his club Parnells in a league game last weekend, dismissing any suggestions that he may be injured.

The last Leinster SFC game the 39-year-old did not start came in 2018 when he was injured for the final win over Laois, having suffered a punctured lung and three broken bones in the semi-final against Longford.

He has been an ever-present in the championship for Dublin in their last eight matches going back to the 2019 Super 8 final round win over Tyrone in Omagh when Comerford was between the sticks.

After impressing in the recent league campaign, Raheny’s Seán McMahon could be in line for a championship debut in Dublin’s defence, while Cormac Costello will retain freetaking duties if Dean Rock does not make the starting 15 to take on the Model County.

Meanwhile, a further 2,500 supporters will be permitted to attend Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The game at the Ennis Road venue has now been deemed a pilot event like Saturday evening’s Cork-Limerick semi-final in Thurles, and therefore authorities have given the go-ahead to the Munster Council to increase the capacity from 500 to 3,000.

Up to yesterday, only 200 spectators had been allowed to be in the Gaelic Ground for the game, but that was changed when sports minister Jack Chambers announced plans to allow 500 at 5,000-plus capacity stadia would be brought forward from Monday to Saturday.

The Leinster SHC semi-final Dublin-Galway, Kilkenny-Wexford double header in Croke Park has also been recognised as a pilot event after it was moved from Portlaoise, and it will be watched by a 8,000 crowd at GAA HQ.

A crowd of 1,700 will be allowed to take in Sunday’s Armagh-Antrim quarter-final game in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday after the Northern Ireland Assembly eased outdoor event restrictions. The change comes into effect from Friday evening and will also see an increase in capacity for the following weekend’s Tyrone-Cavan game in Omagh.