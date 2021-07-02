Hurling Tactics Board: Are teams shooting more in order to control games? 

Last weekend's hurling games saw an average of 94 shots per match in the Leinster Championship and in the Clare versus Waterford Munster opener there were 84 shots.

The drawn 2013 All-Ireland Final between Clare and Cork was seen as one of the most open and free-flowing games of hurling of the modern era — that game generated 69 shots.

The unstructured madness of hurling in the naughties has been replaced by more structured play with more shots and in turn more puckouts.

The thrillers of the naughties resembled a tennis match at Wimbledon where the ball pinged around the field as teams tried to hit their sharpshooters in the full-forward line and fans were treated to long periods of exciting play.

The analysis by pundits and the Clare management in the aftermath of the Banner's four-point victory over Waterford was that there was room for improvement in relation to their shooting efficiency.

Brian Lohan stated after the game that: “Our wide count (22) probably needs to be improved on, our shooting in general was not that efficient and our decision-making needs to be improved on”.

The narrative among some pundits is that many of the 22 wides were of a 'bad' variety and affected Clare's comfort in the final minutes of the game.

But did Clare’s high shot count smother the Waterford game?

Before this match, Clare would have worried about Waterford’s counter-attacking style of hurling which thrives on turnovers and long periods of unstructured play to run at defences which lack shape.

By hitting 46 shots and outshooting Waterford in the first three quarters of the game, Clare structured the play in such a way that Waterford were unable to play their free-flowing hurling.

Clare hit 38 shots in the first three quarters compared to Waterford’s 21, with the Déise men only scoring two points from their counter-attacking game.

However, Waterford won the final quarter by five points, outshooting Clare by 15 to 8, with four of these points coming from their counter-attacking game.

Last Sunday saw Clare hit the ball dead on 46 occasions, which allowed their team reset. This suited their tactic of dropping Ryan Taylor, Colm Galvin and Cathal Malone into their own half. It also allowed Ian Galvin, David Reidy and Aidan McCarthy get out to the area between the two 65s to cover off any space for the Waterford forward line.

When possession was recovered, the Clare players could work the ball out with extra numbers and shoot from distance, which meant their team was not getting caught out of shape or opening themselves up to being counter-attacked. This was due to many of their players being in the middle third of the pitch, with only Tony Kelly and Aron Shanagher committed high up the pitch beyond the opposition’s 45-yard line.

So are we now in an era of tactical shooting and does shooting efficiency really matter as much for well-structured teams?

To determine the trends of an era of hurling, the first team to analyse are the current champions. Limerick have constantly outshot their opponents in games.

If we analyse Limerick’s games from 2020 we can see that they hit, on average, 11 more shots per game than their opponents. Yet they were not any more accurate — their shooting accuracy for 2020 was 65% and their opponents' shooting accuracy over the five championship games were 65% also.

Limerick’s Shooting in 2020

So why do Limerick hit so many shots?

Limerick are a well-structured team who have huge clarity on their own puckout which allows them to generate shots and scores.

They scored 2-28 (34) off their own puckout in the 2020 championship but it's their set-up on opposition puckouts which tells us why the Treaty men try to outshoot their opponents.

In 2020 Limerick scored 1-38 (41) off the opposition’s puckout, which gives an indication of how much detail they put in to setting up for these restarts.

Limerick seem to adopt a policy of shooting when under pressure rather than trying to play a ball into their full-forward line and open themselves up to being counter-attacked if they lose possession.

Many of the Limerick deliveries to their full-forward line are measured into space and not on top of their inside men. With this shooting policy, Limerick can implement their planned setup on the opposition puckout, which is a mix of pressing, midfielders swarming breaking ball, and dominating the air in their half backline.

A feature of Limerick's set-up on the opposition’s short puckouts is their pressing game which shares similar principles to Jupp Heynckes' gegenpressing when he was Bayern Munich coach. This saw one man close down the man in possession and the rest of the players pressing potential recipients.

Italian football manager Arrigo Sacchi stated that the pressing game was much more than just closing down and applying pressure. The Italian believed it was a form of psychological warfare on the opponent with the aim of controlling the game in the opposition’s mind as he felt it stopped opponents playing in the way they were accustomed to and it hurt their confidence.

The results of this approach could be seen in three of Limerick’s championship games in 2020 when their set-up on the opposition’s puck out really affected the puckouts of Clare, Tipperary and Galway. The pressure was particularly visible on Galway’s Eanna Murphy and his defence when the Limerick forwards smothered the Tribesmen on some of their short puckouts.

Copycats beware — reckless shooting is not the answer

The history of the GAA has seen competing inter-county teams and clubs copy the successful template of All-Ireland champions in a bid to replicate a winning formula.

Copying Limerick’s formula could lead to reckless shooting and if a team does not have clarity in their set-up on the opposition’s puck out over a long period of time it could lead to a more disjointed performance.

An example of this was Laois’s performance against Wexford in the Leinster quarter-final which saw the O’Moore county hit 46 shots in the game — they conceded the Wexford short puckout and this resulted in them conceding 1-10 (13) off these short restarts.

No player or team goes out to intentionally hit a ball wide but this weekend will throw up a clash in styles between the various counties and it will highlight the recurring trend of more shots in the game.

Is it an era of tactical shooting which allows teams to keep the game structured and protects their defence against counter-attacks or is it an era of poor defensive play?