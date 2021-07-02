Home comforts in short supply for Roscommon when Galway come calling

“It has been 31 years, hasn’t it? Wow,” said Paul Earley as he reflected on Roscommon’s failure to overcome neighbours Galway in a championship fixture at Dr Hyde Park since 1990.

That was also the occasion when last Roscommon edged the Tribesmen in a knockout championship tie.

Before sizing up Sunday’s latest instalment, a brisk walk down memory lane. Earley, after all, was captain of the 1990 Connacht final-winning team, the county’s first JJ Nestor Cup triumph in 10 years.

He and Roscommon had spent the second half of the 1980s knocking on the door of provincial success, coming up short in the ‘85, ‘86, ‘88, and ‘89 finals. The latter was a particularly difficult defeat to stomach, Roscommon second best in a Connacht decider that required a replay and extra-time before Mayo were crowned champions.

“We had a good team at the time so 1990 at home against Galway was the breakthrough. It was a huge win for us

“Val Daly had a spectacular game for Galway that day, but we got home by two in the end. It was a big one for us at the time,” recalled Earley, himself having kicked four points in the 0-16 to 1-11 victory.

There were just two further knockout championship meetings between the counties before the introduction of the qualifiers in 2001. The 1998 Connacht final at Tuam Stadium finished 0-11 apiece, with John O’Mahony’s charges taking the replay, after extra-time, at Dr Hyde Park.

The result has come to represent the first of five consecutive championship defeats at the hands of Galway at home, the most recent of which was the 2018 provincial decider.

So while Roscommon successfully raided Connacht titles from Galway’s Pearse Stadium backyard in 2017 and 2019, over three decades have passed since the county managed a similar result on home ground.

“It is unusual that the last two occasions Roscommon played Connacht finals in Salthill, they won. There is no fear of playing Galway in Pearse Stadium and they have a good record there, but Hyde Park is a little different,” Earley remarked.

The 2017 and 2019 seasons are important reference points ahead of Sunday’s semi-final fixture. The same as this year, Roscommon were relegated from the League’s top tier in 2017 and 2019. On both occasions the players bounced back to claim provincial honours.

“Certainly momentum is not with them, but the flip side of that is you are hoping they can draw on the experience of previous years where they did get relegated and expectations were a bit lower and they went on to perform very well in the Championship and twice won the Connacht title in the same year as they were relegated.

“It is hugely important players have that in the locker, but probably more important is to understand what they did, both physically and mentally, between getting relegated and getting up for the Championship games against Mayo in Castlebar and Galway in Pearse Stadium two years ago, what was the process and to draw on that.

“This team has been able to deliver when the chips are down. Now, it hasn’t happened for a while. But they have a number of players on the team who won a couple of Connacht Championships against the odds. That is what you are drawing from.

“They need to make sure that from the off they are at the level of intensity they brought to Castlebar and Pearse Stadium two years ago because Roscommon play best when their markers are very tight, when they are playing at a high tempo, and playing go- forward football. Slow games don’t suit Roscommon or the mentality of the team.”

Following a winless League campaign that ended with four defeats on the bounce, the average losing margin across which was eight points, Earley lamented Roscommon’s inability to push on after those Connacht wins.

“Roscommon haven’t many newcomers this year — other than Ciaráin Murtagh coming back who is playing really well — who are game-changers, whereas Galway have young Matthew Tierney, a fine player with great potential, and Robert Finnerty.

“Galway have improved in terms of their forward unit. We’ve been a bit static the last couple of years. It will take an outstanding performance. Anything below that won’t make it.”