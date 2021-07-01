Gaelic Grounds to welcome 3,000 fans Sunday

A further 2,500 supporters will be permitted to attend Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The game at the Ennis Road venue has now been deemed a pilot event like Saturday evening’s Cork-Limerick semi-final in Thurles and therefore authorities have given the go-ahead to the Munster Council to increase the capacity from 500 to 3,000.