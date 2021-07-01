Gaelic Grounds to welcome 3,000 fans Sunday

A further 2,500 supporters will be permitted to attend Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds.
The game at the Ennis Road venue has now been deemed a pilot event like Saturday evening’s Cork-Limerick semi-final in Thurles and therefore authorities have given the go-ahead to the Munster Council to increase the capacity from 500 to 3,000.
Up to yesterday, only 200 spectators had been allowed to be in the Gaelic Ground for the game but that was changed when Minister for Sport Jack Chambers announced plans to allow 500 at 5,000-plus capacity stadia would be brought forward from Monday to Saturday.
The Leinster SHC semi-final Dublin-Galway, Kilkenny-Wexford double header in Croke Park has also been recognised as a pilot event after it was moved from Portlaoise and it will be watched by a 8,000 crowd at GAA HQ.
The League of Ireland game between Bray Wanderers and Cobh Ramblers at the Carlisle Grounds has also been recognised as a pilot event and can be attended by 600 supporters.