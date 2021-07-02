Sean Boylan wishes Meath row was resolved in private

Legendary Meath manager Sean Boylan says he wishes warring bosses Andy McEntee and Bernard Flynn could have sorted out their differences in private.

Flynn and his U-20 management team quit last month, claiming their position was “untenable”.

Meath U-20 captain Mathew Costello and vice-captain Cathal Hickey double as county seniors, each starting three National League games this season.

“When something becomes as public as that all round, it’s a sad situation,” said Boylan. “The manager of the senior team is Andy, Bernard is looking after the U-20s but when Bernie got the job, we hadn’t the lockdown that we’ve had since. And all these things changed. Suddenly, Andy found himself in the situation against Kildare (in the league) that he lost two players through injury and he lost two through suspension.

“You just wish, and that’s all I’m saying, that there couldn’t have been a coming together beforehand, ‘Can you help me out?’ or whatever.”

Flynn, who has been replaced by Barry Callaghan, was drawing from a talented pool of U20 players who won Leinster minor medals in 2018.

“Bernie had taken the job for two years, he’d given his word and so on,” continued Boylan at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour Series 2021. “Then he found that he couldn’t fulfill what he thought he’d be able to do. Do I blame Andy? Do I blame anybody? Look, that’s the situation, that’s the situation that he found himself in. There’s a lot of honour there and he (Flynn) is a great coach.

“It’s an awful shame because Graham Reilly, Graham Geraghty, Kevin Cahill, other different lads were with him, Peter Leahy, but then he suddenly found that he couldn’t go on, that’s why he took the decision that he took.

“Andy was caught in the situation where he was stuck for players. Unless you’re at the meeting you don’t really know what goes on but I’d like to think that if I was in the chair and the two lads came across the table and they were stuck, I’d say, ‘Listen lads, can we abandon the meeting now, can we sit down and try to sort this out?’”

McEntee’s seniors begin their Leinster campaign on Sunday against Longford in Navan. They’re without Conor McGill and Brian Conlon (both suspended) while Bryan Menton and Donal Keogan, last year’s joint captains, are both injury concerns.

“If I go back to the Mayo game beforehand, I would have loved to have seen Meath put their best team out,” said Boylan.

“I’m not saying that had a bearing on the Kildare match but winning is a funny thing, it’s an infectious thing — getting hammered or getting beaten, it’s not a great thing coming into the Championship.”