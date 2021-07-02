Hurling Tactics Board: Are referees putting a spanner in Limerick's tackling machine

In 2015, Limerick’s Paul Kinnerk wrote in the Irish Examiner an article titled “Striving for tackle consistency”. In that piece, he spoke about the challenges of refereeing a game that was becoming possession-based and the difficulties this presented for referees during the game.

The question he posed in the article was: How do you slow down or stop the player in possession who is in the process of using four steps and how is this going to be refereed? He felt at the time that the GAA should set clear parameters on what is considered a fair or poor tackle in hurling and to reward or punish consistently on this basis.

Fast forward to 2021, the interpretation of these tackles is no further developed and in the aftermath of Limerick’s defeat to Galway, John Kiely declared that he had major concerns over hurling refereeing, saying that the tackle had been taken out of the game.

Was Kiely being paranoid about the refereeing of his players? Or were his players just blowing out some dirty diesel in the early rounds of the league and had their tackle technique suffered due to fatigue during games?

Limerick were the team penalised most for fouls during the 2021 Allianz Hurling League.

Fouls awarded against during the 2021 Allianz Hurling League

While these figures alone do not suggest that the refereeing of Limerick has changed since 2020, the nature of the frees awarded against Limerick players may raise some concern with Kiely and Kinnerk that referees are either clamping down on some of Limerick’s tackling techniques on purpose or they are finally applying a limited interpretation of the rules correctly.

Kiely may have had to apologise for his outburst after the Galway game with regard to diving, but maybe his eyes were not deceiving him when it comes to how some of Limerick’s tackling is being refereed in 2021 compared to previous years.

One feature of Limerick’s success since 2018 is the swarm tackle which Kinnerk described as one of the highest forms of intensity when used correctly. Writing in 2015 he felt it should be rewarded rather than punished by referees.

This year's league saw Limerick penalised by referees more than any other team when performing the swarm tackle.

Fouls awarded against for swarm tackling during the 2021 Allianz Hurling League

To set up the conditions for a swarm tackle the first tackler must

(1) make contact with the player in possession to halt their momentum or turn them in the direction of other players.

(2) The second and third players in to perform the swarm tackle must time their challenge to arrive when the opposition player is going to use the ball after they have taken four steps and now need to put the ball to the hurl, strike or handpass.

What also may be changing for Kiely and Kinnerk’s men is that referees are not allowing Limerick players set up the conditions for a swarm tackle to take place.

Limerick were penalised the most out of any team for high tackles in their five games in May and June. This would suggest that referees are clamping down on Limerick’s robust tackling in the middle third which halts the momentum of opposition players as they try to set up the swarm. An example of this would be Tom Morrissey being penalised on six occasions for a high tackle over the course of the league.

Limerick were also punished on 12 occasions for the free-hand tackle where they grabbed or pulled the opposition player's hand. The free-hand tackle has been used to half the momentum of opposition players and often forced the player in possession to check their run before being surrounded by other Limerick players.

If referees are making an effort to clamp down on Limerick’s free hand and swarm tackle, will this dent Limerick’s momentum and ability to win back-to-back All-Irelands?

It could close the gap to the chasing pack, as Limerick are a turnover-based team that rely on their ability to tackle. Part of this method is based on them having an excellent set-up on the opposition’s puck out. Their positioning allied with their ability to be abrasive in their tackling on the breaking ball off the opposition’s puckouts allows them to set up a platform to attack teams.

In the 2020 championship, they scored 1-38 off the opposition’s puckout in five games.