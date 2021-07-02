Ken McGrath optimistic Waterford will rebound from Clare defeat

Ken McGrath is optimistic that Waterford’s difficult start to the Championship will prove a blessing in disguise.

But with injuries to key players and a relatively lengthy three-week gap between that loss and a Round 1 qualifier on July 17/18, McGrath is hopeful that a different Waterford team will return.

All-Star Jamie Barron and 2020 nominee Conor Prunty both missed the tie with quad injuries.

“Going in against Tipp missing those players, we would have struggled so it will balance out and long-term it will be good for us,” predicted three-time All-Star McGrath. “Pauric Mahony as well is coming close to full fitness and we need all those top players back if we want to have a go at it and I think it will suit us.

“You get back — they have a few days off after the Clare game — and then they will tear into it and refocus. You need something like that to get you going again. Players might have thought that it was a case of rolling on again after getting to the All-Ireland final last year and that you will play some great hurling but it doesn’t work like that. Sometimes a defeat like that is what you need.”

Speaking at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series for 2021, ex-Waterford captain McGrath said it would be foolish to write off the county.

“I still think there is going to be a fair kick in them, I would not write them off by any means because Clare played Munster championship hurling for a lot of that game — we didn’t for a lot of it. Clare played with that physicality and aggression. That is when Waterford are at their best, we saw that last year in the semi-final against Kilkenny, especially in the second-half when we tore into them at 100 miles an hour. When we’re not going at a certain speed of play, or at a certain level of aggression, I don’t think we are as good. We need to be at that to be at our peak,”

McGrath himself admitted he finds aspects of modern hurling a turn off and even ‘boring’ at times, claiming it’s lost its ‘wildness’.

“I don’t know if I know the game anymore,” he said. “I sat down last Sunday and at times you were finding it hard to get excited because there is so much loose play. It is such a structured game now and there are players everywhere — I could count on one hand how many times I strolled onto a ball in a Munster championship game but that is happening countless times in games now.”