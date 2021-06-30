Watch: The kneeling Superman - audacious Laois point in Leinster championship

There was a score for the ages in Portlaoise last night from Laois's James Duggan. 

And it came at a crucial time too, putting the home side two points up against Westmeath in extra-time in a thrilling Leinster U20 hurling championship contest they eventually won by 4-33 to 4-27.

The scorer was ace Laois marksman James Duggan, who contributed a stunning 3-5 on the night.

But the highlight was certainly this audacious effort that put Laois 4-28 to 4-26 in front. 

Having disappointingly drifted a point attempt wide of the right-hand post, Duggan appeared to be limping heavily, seemingly spent after a grueling evening's work in the balmy sunshine.

"He's limping, he's tired, he's in pain.. they're all... " managed the Laois GAA TV commentator, before giving way to wonder at what happened next.

Reacting to a loose puckout from the Westmeath goalkeeper, Duggan threw himself into a Superman dive to catch the sliotar. And having pulled off that feat, casually knocked over the crucial score from his knees.

Cork legend Brian Corcoran famously scored a point off his knees against Limerick, but even that score was overshadowed by this moment of brilliance from the Laois youngster.

As the commentator put it: "Unbelievable. Mother of God".

