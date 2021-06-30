Government green light for increased crowds at this weekend's matches

Minister Jack Chambers has confirmed that limits on crowds are set to be raised ahead of this weekend's programme of inter-county games.

The Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht & Defence announced a tweak to the guidelines this morning.

"Small but important change for sporting events. The increase in spectator numbers is applicable from this Saturday July 3rd to facilitate increased attendances at matches this weekend. Further proposals on increasing capacity & matches are being developed for July and August."

The Irish Examiner reported this morning that the Munster Council had been lobbying for more supporters to be allowed attend Sunday’s provincial SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds. A limit of 200 had applied to the fixture.

It now seems that 500 will be able to attend the game.

From Monday, crowds of 500 will be permitted to watch a match when the stadium has a capacity of 5,000 or over but it now seems that date has been brought forward to include the weekend's matches.

2,400 had been set to attend the other provincial SHC semi-final between Cork and Limerick in Thurles on Saturday as part of a pilot series of events.

While Saturday’s Leinster SHC semi-finals will have a total attendance of 8,000 after they were moved from Portlaoise to Croke Park.

Other matches taking place this Sunday at 5,000-plus capacity venues include Roscommon and Galway in Dr Hyde Park and all four Leinster SFC quarter-finals, which take place in Tullamore, Wexford, Meath, and Portlaoise.

The Armagh-Antrim Ulster SFC quarter-final is guaranteed a 500 attendance as the Northern Ireland Assembly gave the go-ahead for crowd numbers to increase last month.