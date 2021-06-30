Bord Gáis ends 12-year sponsorship of All-Ireland U20 hurling

The GAA is on the lookout for a new All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship title sponsor as Bord Gáis Energy has brought an end to its 12-year sponsorship of the competition.

The delayed 2020 All-Ireland U20 hurling final between Cork and Dublin, which has been fixed for Saturday week at Nowlan Park (7.15pm), will represent Bord Gáis Energy’s final involvement with the competition.

The 2021 edition of the U20 hurling championship threw in on Tuesday evening with three Round 1 games in Leinster, but, as of yet, no new sponsor has been put in place by the GAA.

Having come on board as sponsors of the then U21 hurling championship in 2009, Bord Gáis Energy announced in 2016 a five-year extension of their sponsorship.

At the announcement of this five-year extension, Bord Gáis Energy committed to investing over €2m to develop the Championship during the five-year period. That extension concluded in 2020, with a decision taken by the company to end its association with the competition.

Bord Gáis Energy remains heavily invested in the GAA through a number of different partnerships, including their sponsorship of the All-Ireland SHC and the GAA Virtual Legends Tour Series, as well as their #HurlingToTheCore campaign.

A statement from Bord Gáis Energy to the Irish Examiner read: “Bord Gáis Energy has a long and proud association with the GAA, particularly hurling. This is our fifth year as sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. 2020 marked our final year as sponsors of the U20, formerly the U21 Championship. Throughout the 12 years of our sponsorship, we watched the competition go from strength to strength and are very proud to have played our part in that.

“We will always be very proud of our association with the grade and look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds for this excellent competition.”