Daithi Waters relishing Dublin date a decade after the one that got away

Ten years down the road since Wexford lost a Leinster football final to Dublin by a goal and there are times when Daithi Waters and others from that team will sit down over a pint and wonder what if.

It’s remarkable now to look back and wonder at just how close Wexford had come to winning a first senior provincial title since 1945 against a side that, even at that juncture on their path towards global domination, was targeting a sixth Leinster in seven years.

Redmond Barry’s superb goal nine minutes after half-time had put Wexford three points ahead. They hadn’t conceded a goal themselves in their previous half-dozen championship games and Dublin had gone scoreless for 23 minutes before the worm turned.

It was a nothing that did it. A fading shot from Tomas Quinn fumbled by Anthony Masterson and rebounded into the rigging off the unfortunate Graeme Molloy. Two committed servants waylaid by ill-fortune and even worse timing.

“A lot of the lads, you would sit down and have a drink over and it’s one that you would feel that it got away but you can’t live on that,” said Waters. “They got the goal, it went in and whatever but they won the game. We don’t dwell on it we just move on.”

Dublin certainly have. Their CV needs no embellishing a decade later but Wexford have never come close to such heights since and it will be a very different landscape when the pair meet again in a provincial quarter-final this coming weekend.

Shane Roche’s side has lost to both Waterford and Carlow in the bottom reaches of the league this year. They scraped by Wicklow in Aughrim two days ago. The only question in Chadwicks Wexford Park will be how big the beating will be.

It’s 2014 since the counties last met in championship and the 16-point margin that day would be deemed a respectable return on their investment were they to engineer it again.

“Yeah, sure, it is what it is,” said Waters. “This is why we train and this is why we put in the effort. I think it is at home in Wexford so that is a plus for us. We’ll just have to get back training next week and we’ll take what has to come at us.”

The defeat of Wicklow was Wexford’s first win in the All-Ireland since 2017, and it broke a Leinster duck that stretched back to 2014, so it represented a welcome change in fortunes for the majority of players who had never tasted that sort of success before.

Waters relished it as much as anyone but he could have easily called time long before now.

He turned 34 last week and has a young family and a busy schedule in the carpentry trade. Plus, it’s just over 18 months since he was deemed surplus to requirements by then manager Paul Galvin.

He wasn’t the only one caught in the controversy but Waters was superb against Wicklow, his influence most pronounced by his side’s struggles as he spent ten minutes in the sinbin, and he admits that the episode a few years back drives him on.

“It is lovely proving people wrong. That motivation itself is great.”

The next week will be one to be enjoyed rather than endured. Work has him in Clonmel right now and, with the Wexford hurlers facing Kilkenny this weekend, there’s likely to be plenty of time and maybe even money lost to people in the market for a chat about the big games.

He won’t mind that. Sacrifices are the norm for county players and Waters is one of a handful involved with the Wexford panel who is juggling all this with a young family. His daughter Molly is eleven this year. “There is a lot of evenings you give up and sacrifice. Hopefully she will see that … She’ll be watching it and she’ll understand it in a couple of years to come.

“Any man that has a child and they are playing inter-county they know the sacrifice, the time away from their kids … but all the lads all over the country do the same.”