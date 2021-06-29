Calum Lyons insists Waterford’s future ‘is still bright’

Lyons says Waterford’s display of panel depth was one of the few positives to emerge from their disappointing start to the Championship
Waterford's Calum Lyons in action against Ian Galvin of Clare at Semple Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Paul Keane

Calum Lyons says Waterford’s display of panel depth was one of the few positives to emerge from their disappointing start to the Championship.

With just six of last December’s All-Ireland final team lining out against Clare, the Déise suffered what John Mullane described as a ‘four-point hammering’ in Thurles.

Waterford also used 35 different players throughout their league campaign, the joint highest level of experimentation in Division 1 along with Limerick, so have a deep pool of players approaching the qualifiers if not winning momentum.

“We kind of got a hit with a couple of injuries a week or two before the match,” said Lyons who spent much of Sunday afternoon tracking Tony Kelly.

“It just showed that we do have a serious depth in the squad. It was a disappointing performance but you see the players coming on from the bench made a huge difference and made a bit of a surge at the end. It was probably just too little, too late at that stage.”

That’s why Lyons, an All-Star nominee last season, believes it would be foolish to write off Waterford.

“We’re an extremely young team, if you break it down you’ll see a lot of the players are still developing, me included,” said Lyons at the launch of the GAA’s pilot programme on concussion baseline testing in association with UPMC.

“I still have a lot of work to do. The future is still bright, regardless of what went on on Sunday.

“I think for Waterford hurling it would be a silly thing to rule us out in the coming years. We’re a very young team and there’s still a lot of developing to be done.”

Lyons rose to prominence as an attacking half-back though with Kelly stationed in the full-forward line, the Déise defender spent much of Sunday’s provincial quarter-final in a deep role, negating his influence somewhat.

Asked if he was surprised that Kelly played there, Lyons said — “I wasn’t totally sure where he’d play. He’s a very talented hurler and his versatility is unbelievable. He could do a job for you at full-back if you needed him. Was I surprised? Maybe a little bit but it didn’t sway me in any way. It was just a matter of the personnel, the position didn’t make any difference.”

