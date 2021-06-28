John Kiely: Limerick primed to face ‘mobile, crisp Cork unit’

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely says his side’s emphatic league win over Cork has “zero” influence on his thinking this week.

The two sides face off in Saturday night’s Munster SHC semi-final, with Limerick easy winners in their league game earlier this season. However, Kiely says of that league game: “You come back into training, and it’s pre-championship preparation. You go at it hard in terms of preparation, in terms of sharpening up, conditioning, the tactical side of it.

“That could be just about highlighting aspects of your own game that you want to be there, front and centre, when you get to play.

“I haven’t reflected on that game (league clash) at all apart from the immediate reflection after every game, where we analyse it, park it, and move on. And that’s what we did.

“That was one competition, this is another.”

The Galbally man is expecting a “really high-octane” game on Saturday evening.

“I’m expecting a really mobile, crisp, sharp unit, which is what Cork always are in the championship. I expect that we’re going to have to work extremely hard in order to ensure that we can put as much pressure as we can on their game, and to get the opportunities to have the ball, to do what we want to do with it.

“For the most part, for us that’s the challenge, to be able to do what it is you wish to do with the ball when you have it, to be able to use the ball — and when you haven’t got it, to be able to work as hard as you possibly can to get it back.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our lads engage in that process on Saturday night, I really am. We’ve a lot of work put in and we’ve been looking forward to this game for some time. We’ve got to enjoy it and go after it.”

Kiely described the upcoming game as “another chapter”, adding: “It’ll have its own story to tell. It’s our challenge to bring the best we can bring to that story and trust in the work we’ve done.”

He also welcomed the return of supporters, with almost 2,500 to be allowed into Semple Stadium this Saturday for the game as a test event, though he doesn’t anticipate it affecting the players.

“Definitely not, they’ve always enjoyed the rough and tumble of the occasion, it’s just something that’s happening, the same as we got used to having nobody in the grounds, we’ll get used to having crowds back in the grounds again. It’s not going to have any effect on the performance.

“We’d love to have more (people), but it’s a start. I hope it goes well, that’s one aspect of Saturday night, we all want it go well because we want to see it as the start of the reintroduction of people into our games.”

Waterford boss Liam Cahill was frustrated by how flat his team was last Sunday, but Kiely is confident Limerick will not suffer in that regard.

“From my perspective, is that a concern of mine for next Saturday? No, it’s not.

“We have set out a programme of work for ourselves from the outset and we’ve stuck to that. You’ll have noticed during the league campaign that I said I was looking for incremental improvements from week to week in the games.

“The result wasn’t necessary the be-all and end-all, whether we were improving — that was what was important. In the last couple of weeks we’ve been trying to carry that incremental improvement forward, and this week is no different to any other. We’re just looking to be better this week than we were last week, and the same next week again.”

Limerick should have a “full hand” to pick from this weekend, said Kiely.

“I believe we have pretty much everyone available for selection from tonight onwards — hopefully tonight will go well, it’s our last training session and there might be some risk involved. But I’ll be hoping to come out of tonight with a full hand to pick from.

“We’ve had a couple of good weeks of preparation — the good weather has helped, it’s brought a championship feel to it. The pitches are hardening up so the tempo, the speed, everything.

“With injuries, we’ve done well, really well. We had a number of guys who were carrying knocks coming to the latter stages of the league, but they’re all doing well.”