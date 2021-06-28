John Kiely: Limerick taking 'great pride' from Conor Murray's Lions captaincy

“It’s a significant honour in world sport, let alone rugby.”
John Kiely: Limerick taking 'great pride' from Conor Murray's Lions captaincy

Conor Murray. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 17:52
Michael Moynihan

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely paid a warm tribute to fellow countyman Conor Murray, recently named captain of the British and Irish Lions team to tour South Africa.

“The best of luck to Conor, he’s obviously a great leader and a tremendous player, he always delivers - he’s Mr Consistent, an incredible athlete.

“For us Limerick people, it’s a source of great pride to see someone from Limerick captain the Lions. It’s a significant honour in world sport, let alone rugby.

“We wish Conor the best of luck. I know he’ll be keeping an eye on us on Saturday to see how we’re getting on, but we’ll keeping a close eye on him as well over the next few weeks.”

