Kerry relief as David Clifford avoids serious injury

David Clifford’s quad injury is not serious and he is expected to be fit to face Tipperary in Saturday week’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary.
The Fossa man pulled up after scoring a goal close to the end of Saturday’s quarter-final win over Clare in Killarney. It appeared he had hurt himself upon landing when scoring the goal although he had suffered a knock earlier in the second half.
The two-time All-Star was replaced by Micheál Burns shortly afterwards and manager Peter Keane was not able to give an update on the leg problem following the game.
However, a source has informed thethat the complaint was a tweak and it will be managed in the coming week. It is fully anticipated that he will line out against the Munster champions in Semple Stadium in 12 days’ time.
Since his senior debut in 2018, 22-year-old Clifford has avoided major injury issues other than a broken hand at the end of 2018 and a hamstring complaint at the outset of that season.
Despite being named to start, he sat out the 2019 Super 8 game against Meath in Navan after suffering a back spasm, according to Keane.