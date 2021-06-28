Dalo's Hurling Show: Lohan shows vulnerable side. Cahill's big test. Are tactics killing defending?

Derek McGrath, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to review the opening weekend of the hurling championship.
Monday, June 28, 2021 - 12:00 PM
