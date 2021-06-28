Whelan concerned by uncertainty over Cluxton's plans

Whelan admits there are 'question marks' over where Cluxton has returned to Dessie Farrell's squad this season - with the captain featuring for Parnells in their county senior football league match against St Brigid's on Saturday evening. 
Dublin's Stephen Cluxton

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 09:43
Colm O’Connor

Dublin legend Ciarán Whelan believes Stephen Cluxton will not feature for the All-Ireland champions in their Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford as uncertainty surrounds the legendary goalkeeper's plans for the season.

Whelan admits there are 'question marks' over where Cluxton has returned to Dessie Farrell's squad this season - with the captain featuring for Parnells in their county senior football league match against St Brigid's on Saturday evening. 

At a press event last week, Ciarán Kilkenny insisted the veteran keeper had returned to training saying: "Yeah, and there's numerous lads that are on the return-to-play list. He is [training]."

Speaking on The Sunday Games, Whelan said:  "I know the reports during the week indicated he was back in the panel but I think Ciarán Kilkenny was quite shrewd in saying he was on the list of players maybe to return.

"There still are question marks out there about whether he's actually returning to training. 

"You would envisage with a championship game next week that if he was part of the plans he wouldn't be playing with his club when there was a round of league games Saturday night in Dublin.

"Time will tell. It's only a week to go to championship. I don't expect him to play next week. 

"That's being honest. I do hope I'm wrong, and I hope he returns in the next few weeks, but I don't [expect him to play], no."

