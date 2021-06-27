Liam Cahill: ‘Too many players failed for my liking’

Liam Cahill has blasted members of his Waterford team who “failed” and delivered “one of the flattest performance of my reign” going down to Clare in their Munster SHC quarter-final in Thurles.

The 2020 All-Ireland runners-up will hope to dust themselves off for their first-round All-Ireland qualifier in three weeks’ time but the Tipperary native’s disappointment with his charges was obvious following this provincial quarter-final, which he admitted they could have lost by a greater margin.

“I have to throw everything at this now,” he said. “I’m going to look at it really stringently and rigorously because ultimately too many lads failed today. Too many players failed today for my liking.

“I have 37 on the squad and they’re all putting in great work. We had 11 guys training earlier this morning that trained really, really hard. They must be looking in at that saying, ‘what have I to do to get into the squad?’

“I’ll be rewarding any player that puts their hand up over the next fortnight or three weeks for a qualifier because at this stage I’ve nothing to lose. I’m going to throw everything at it between now and then.”

The intensity and work-rate that Waterford were known for last year was absent in Semple Stadium.

“We came up short in a lot of areas,” conceded Cahill. “We found it very hard to win breaking ball in the middle of the field. When we tried to take it on and break the lines a little, we failed. And you know passes didn’t go to hand.

“There was movement on our puck-outs, but when you’re looking in at a flat team, it’s very very hard to try and make the positional changes to correct these things. We tried desperately to get energy on the field. We probably did there finishing up near the end and credit to the subs that came on… yeah, bitterly disappointing day for me and the players.”

Clare face Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds in next Sunday afternoon’s Munster semi-final where again there will be only 200 supporters permitted to attend.

Both Leinster SHC semi-finals, Galway v Dublin and Kilkenny v Wexford, will take place at MW Hire O’Moore Park the day previous despite hopes in participating counties the games could be moved to Croke Park to allow more spectators.

Antrim and Laois will face off in a preliminary qualifier on July 10/11 at a venue to be decided by the Central Competitions Control Committee. The losers will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2022, the winners advancing to the first round of the qualifiers the following weekend, joining Waterford and a beaten semi-finalist from each of Leinster and Munster. The other two will be granted a bye to the second round.