John Conlon hopes for improved Clare composure against Tipperary

Clare defender John Conlon acknowledged that the closing stages were frantic as his side tried to hold out against Waterford — but also pointed out that it gave them something to work on as they prepare for next week’s game against Tipperary.

“We lost our way a little bit towards the end, but we haven’t experienced that championship feel for a nice while, the Waterford crowd started getting in behind them, so it was no harm to get it,” he said.

“You need to see that little chink in the armour too, to have something to work on for next week.

“We should have been out of sight, so it’s something with the shooting, we just need to relax a bit more — and for us at the back to get that defensive mindset right, too.”

Conlon, a long-time attacker for Clare, says he is enjoying his stint at centre-back.

“I sat back after a match or two and said: ‘I need to think like a forward’. I said that to all the backs since I went back, ‘think like a forward, put the player under pressure’. I think we did that right today.

“Obviously our shooting efficiency was really down, we hit a lot of wides, at half time we were only about 50%, we’d taken 28 shots.

“That’s something to work on, and it’s composure. I think the lads had more time than they realised at times, but it was great work rate, and a savage performance.”

Conlon paid tribute to manager Brian Lohan: “There’s been a great shape growing to the team over the last few matches.

“At the end of last year Brian [Lohan] and the management brought us in, and we told them what we needed to go that extra bit, and Brian, in fairness, has done everything we wanted. He’s done a super job, everything we wanted, on and off the field, Brian has bent over backwards to get it for us.”

Tipperary are next in line for Clare. “For Tipperary, the hardest thing for them is picking the team, because they have an abundance of talent,” said Conlon. “We’ll just have to be ready, so we’ll study them as we did for Waterford.”