Peter Keane not happy with Kerry's wayward shooting against Clare

Despite racking up 3-22, Kerry manager Peter Keane was dissatisfied with his team’s shooting efficiency for large swathes of Saturday’s stroll in Killarney.

Keane was right to be less than pleased with his team’s accuracy in the first half as seven wides — many of a poor nature — were run up.

“There are certainly things we need to do a bit of tidying up on in preparation for Tipperary. Our accuracy was poor, bar the last quarter. I thought it was very good in the last quarter, but in the first half, we could have been a lot tidier,” said the Kingdom boss.

More consistent was their press on the Clare restart, Banner ‘keeper Stephen Ryan forced to go long into the middle on numerous occasions as green and yellow shirts repeatedly closed off all avenues that would have allowed for a short kickout.

“[Winning their kickouts] made a big difference in the first half. We had a lot of success there. That, and our kicking in the last quarter when we got something like 2-9, were probably the two standouts.

“This Championship is pure knockout, you don’t get a second chance, so it is all about winning and whatever way you win, you win. We had a very good first quarter. We continued that in the second quarter. Third quarter wasn’t so sweet. Fourth quarter was very good.”

Keane provided no update on the injury that forced David Clifford off near the end of proceedings. Clifford limped out of the action on 66 minutes after appearing to land awkwardly when delivering Kerry’s second goal moments earlier. Whether it was his thigh or a different part of the leg the two-time All-Star strained in the act of goal-scoring remains to be clarified.

“I have had no great chat so I don’t know,” replied Keane when asked about Clifford’s injury status. “It is more tomorrow morning we’d know where we are with that.”

Clifford’s older brother Paudie was one of three Kerry players making their first Championship starts on Saturday, with the manager praising Paudie’s “very busy” performance.

On Championship debutants goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon and half-back Mike Breen, he added: “I am happy for them and we are happy with them. It is all part of the plan we have been looking to do which is to increase a bit of depth around the panel.”