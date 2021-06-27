Wexford break drought against Wicklow to earn meeting with Dublin

A brilliant Mark O’Connor goal just after the hour provided the buffer needed through seven minutes of added time
Wexford manager Shane Roche celebrates with Seán Nolan at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 17:17
Brendan O'Brien, Joule Park

Wicklow 0-14 Wexford 2-11 

A game that won’t have grabbed the attention of too many neutrals this weekend but the roars and leaps of the Wexford players on the final whistle in Aughrim said everything about what it meant to claim bragging rights in this corner of the island.

Wexford hadn’t won a Leinster Championship game since 2014. Their last win of any stripe in the All-Ireland Championship had been four years ago. Their reward for breaking those droughts? The chance to host the Dubs in the provincial quarter-final next weekend.

Wexford found their feet early, John Tubritt setting Mark Rossiter up for a fourth-minute goal in a move that foreshadowed much of the good work the pair managed to put together in that opening half, but Shane Roche’s men left plenty behind them too.

Aggressive at the back, they opened Wicklow up on a number of occasions but Tom Byrne missed a superb chance for a goal on the half-hour, and then Tubritt was shoved over in the act of aiming for the rigging shortly after.

No penalty, said the referee. Bizarre.

Wexford’s other issue was in the loss of Eoghan Nolan to injury early on and the decision to replace him with Ben Brosnan who wasn’t deemed fit to start the game and then exited just 14 minutes after coming on. A strange decision.

Still, they were 1-5 to 0-6 ahead at the break, Rossiter signing for all bar two of the points. Wicklow had found profit in quick attacks and overlaps but they were all too rare against a visiting side that never let them settle and made them work laterally far too often.

It was only on the restart that news landed of a black card for Wexford midfielder Daithi Waters after the whistle had been blown to end the first period and his colleagues missed him in a ten-minute period when they conceded five points and scored only two. Wicklow went two points clear when goalkeeper Mark Jackson fired over a free but that would be their last score for 29 minutes. 

The return of Waters was a huge factor in turning the tide and a brilliant Mark O’Connor goal just after the hour provided the buffer needed through seven minutes of added time.

Scorers for Wicklow: P O’Connor (0-4); A Murphy (0-3); M Jackson and C O’Brien (both 0-2 frees); P O’Toole, M Kenny and C Byrne (all 0-1).

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter (1-6, 1 free); M O’Connor (1-0); J Tubritt (0-2); D Shanley (0-2 frees); P Hughes (0-1).

Wicklow: M Jackson; A Murphy, E Murtagh, O Manning; D Fitzgerald, N Donnelly, D Devereux; P O’Toole, JP Hurley; A Maher, M Kenny, C Byrne; C O’Brien, S Furlong, P O’Connor.

Subs: P Cunningham for Fitzgerald (41); D Keane for O’Brien (57): J Sheeran for Hurley (65); S Kieron for Devereux and R Lambert for Cunningham (both 71).

Wexford: D Brooks; L O’Connor, M O’Connor, G Sheehan; P Hughes, B Malone, M Furlong; D Waters, L Coleman; T Byrne, S Nolan, K O’Grady; J Tubritt, E Nolan, M Rossiter.

