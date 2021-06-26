Dubs demolish Antrim to set up semi-final against Galway

Win caps a cracking week for Dublin hurling as the county's U-20s won their outstanding Leinster final from 2020 on Wednesday, securing their All-Ireland final spot against Cork.
UNDER PRESSURE: Antrim's Niall McKenna tries to get possession away as Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe closes in. The Dubs had a facile 18-point win to set up a meeting with Galway next weekend.

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 16:52
Paul Keane, Navan

Leinster SHC: Dublin 3-31 Antrim 0-22

A powerful first-half performance laid the platform for a big Dublin win in Navan, securing a Leinster SHC semi-final clash with Galway next weekend.

An upset looked like it may be on the cards beforehand with Antrim impressing in the league, beating Clare and drawing with Wexford, and finishing higher than Dublin in Division 1B.

But after an even first 15 minutes or so, Dublin pulled away with goals from Cian O'Sullivan, Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland ultimately helping to secure an impressive 18-point win at Pairc Tailteann.

Mattie Kenny's men will return to action next Saturday in Portlaoise for a semi-final clash with Galway, the last top ranked MacCarthy Cup county that they overcame in the league or Championship, back in the summer of 2019.

Dublin had 13 different scorers this time with free-taker Donal Burke leading the way again on 0-11, five of those coming from play.

Speedy Hayes finished with 1-3 while subs Fergal Whitely, Oisin O'Rorke and Paul Crummey were all on the mark too in a comprehensive win for the 2013 provincial winners.

Dublin led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the first water break and pulled away in the second quarter with O'Sullivan's 32nd minute goal helping them to lead by 1-17 to 0-12 at half-time.

Antrim struggled to grab the goal they craved and conceded two more as Hayes, in the 53rd minute, and Boland two minutes later, netted for Dublin.

Antrim will return to action on July 10/11 in a preliminary qualifier tie against the losers of the other Leinster quarter-final tie today between Wexford and Laois.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke (0-11, 6f), Ronan Hayes (1-3), Cian O'Sullivan (1-2), Cian Boland (1-1), Chris Crummey, Danny Sutcliffe (0-3 each), Rian McBride 0-2, Conor Burke, Eoghan O'Donnell, Oisin O'Rorke, Fergal Whitely, Paul Crummey, Sean Moran (0-1 each).

Antrim scorers: Ciaran Clarke (0-9, 6f, 0-1 65), Neil McManus (0-6), Keelan Molloy (0-3), James McNaughton (1f), Conal Cunning, Michael Bradley, Conor McCann (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan; Daire Gray, Liam Rushe, James Madden; Rian McBride, Conor Burke; Chris Crummey, Danny Sutcliffe, Donal Burke; Cian O'Sullivan, Ronan Hayes, Cian Boland.

Subs: Jake Malone for McBride (57), Fergal Whitely for Sutcliffe (57), Oisin O'Rorke for O'Sullivan (57), Sean Moran for Conor Burke (60), Paul Crummey for Chris Crummey (63).

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; Damon McMullan, Gerard Walsh, Stephen Rooney; Eoghan Campbell, Paddy Burke, Joe Maskey; Keelan Molloy, James McNaughton; Michael Bradley, Neil McManus, Niall McKenna; Ciaran Clarke, Conal Cunning, Shane Elliott.

Subs: Conor McCann for Shane Elliott (27), Domhall Nugent for McKenna (48), Shea Shannon for Bradley (48), Ciaran Johnson for Campbell (57), Ryan McGarry for Maskey (57).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).

