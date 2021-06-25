Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron miss out as Waterford show seven changes from All-Ireland final

Waterford hurling captain Conor Prunty and three-time All-Star Jamie Barron are not included in the Déise matchday panel for Sunday’s Munster SHC quarter-final against Clare after failing to overcome their respective quad muscle injuries.
Liam Cahill’s starting team contains just eight of the side that began last December’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.
The seven players coming into the team are goalkeeper Billy Nolan, Shane Fives, Conor Gleeson, Iarlaith Daly, Darragh Lyons, Peter Hogan, and Shane Bennett.
Fives, Gleeson, Daly, and Lyons all featured off the bench during the 2020 Liam MacCarthy decider.
B Nolan; S Fives, C Gleeson, S McNulty; C Lyons, I Daly, K Moran; A Gleeson, D Lyons; P Hogan, J Fagan, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, Shane Bennett, J Prendergast.
A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, S Moran; R McBride, C Burke; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Crummey; C Boland, R Hayes, C O’Sullivan.
JB O’Halloran; J O’Connor, E Murphy, E Leen; C O’Keeffe, F Mackessy, J Diggins; P O’Connor, S Nolan; M Boyle, B O’Mahony, B O’Leary; P Boyle, S Conway, C Hussey.