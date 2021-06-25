Peter Keane hands out two Championship debuts in Kerry team to face Clare

Kerry football manager Peter Keane has handed Championship debuts to Kieran Fitzgibbon and Mike Breen, and a first Championship start to Paudie Clifford.
Fitzgibbon, who was between the sticks for each of Kerry's League outings, has retained the number one shirt despite the return to fitness of 2020 first-choice 'keeper Shane Ryan.
Breen is selected at right half-back, with Clifford, who came on in last November's Munster semi-final defeat to Cork, earning a first Championship start.
Continuing on from the League experimentation, Paul Geaney is again deployed at left half-forward.
K Fitzgibbon; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; S O'Brien, S O'Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, D Moynihan, P Clifford.
S Ryan, A Spillane, T Morley, P Murphy, K Spillane, T Walsh, J Barry, M Burns, G O'Sullivan, T Brosnan, J Sherwood.