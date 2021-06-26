Down football still desperately searching for the way up

The week it has been trying to dig under the skin of this Down team has been a preview of just how things are for around 27 counties in the All-Ireland football Championship.

OK, you can cite your worldwide pandemics and your health services being overwhelmed and the need for vigilance all you want in how the Championships are structured this year.

All sensible and careful, but where does it leave the Down footballers of this world?

Being brutal about it, the bookmakers’ handicap for this weekend’s game against Donegal is a seven-point win for Declan Bonner’s men. Even at this remove, it looks spectacularly generous.

The lack of a qualifiers match has stripped away hope for the vast majority of teams, leaving the National League as everything to them. And given Down’s struggles to stay in Division Two, well…

In normal times, Down football is an entity that could power the county with their in-built confidence. This week a series of calls were put into previous players and all unburdened themselves of the woes of Down football. None of them wanted to go on the record, however.

Prior to the 2019 season, the appointment of Paddy Tally as manager was seen as a progressive step. For various reasons, it just has not worked out satisfactorily.

Not all of that has been Down’s fault.

They have had to manage two seasons in the midst of a pandemic, and the way and manner in which they were punished for breaking the Covid regulations around meeting up has left a sour taste among the management.

The lone optimistic voice this week has been Danny Hughes, someone who actually was on the interview panel that appointed Tally, who wrote in his Irish News column: “The Down natives remain tied to the romanticism of the ‘60s and 90s and it has dogged every other team apart from those All-Ireland winners.

“Unfortunately, Down fans still see it in black and white terms: if you’re not playing an offensive brand of football and outscoring the opposition, then you’re ultra-defensive.” The surprising thing is just how fast a perception of a team can completely alter.

Last year at half-time of their Ulster semi-final against Cavan, they were 1-9 to 0-4 up and looking like they were heading for their first Ulster final since 2017.

By the end they had been beaten by a point and the fallout has been a steady deflation, with players opting out, such as Jerome Johnston — their best forward last year — and his brother Ryan.

Conor Poland started the first league game against Mayo this year but was dropped off the panel for the next game against Meath. Soon after, he walked.

Injuries have cost them the experience of Donal O’Hare and Brendan McArdle, while losing Johnny Flynn from the midfield sector leaves them struggling against the sheer size Donegal have in their middle third. They will target goalkeeper Rory Burns’ kickouts just as they did Blaine Hughes when they wiped out Armagh last year.

A huge part of Down’s issues is player retention.

After the Laois game, Tally revealed they had used 31 players throughout the league. While that is not remarkable in itself — Mayo, Tyrone, and others would regularly hit those numbers in trying out new combinations and prospects — over the last two seasons, he had handed Championship debuts to no fewer than 22 players.

“But that was part of the job. There was a rebuild to be done and I was very much aware of that,” said Tally this week.

“But it certainly probably has been even bigger than that because we have had other challenges in there as well — between players with work commitments, emigration, Covid, everything has just rolled into one.”

He turned the logic on its’ head to inject a positive outlook on the situation.

“It has meant that you really have had to be keeping a very broad mind to what is going on and try your best to work it.

“I am delighted to say we have a squad in place that we are very happy with.

“It has taken a bit of time but we have a good squad and they are really playing for the jersey, and really playing to represent Down as best they can and that’s all we can ask.”

Down supporters will wince at that line. They already know that note is one of pessimism.

Like a load of other counties, Down are currently doing a lot of navel-gazing. A new appointment has been made to examine and improve the standards the schools’ teams are playing at.

Former All-Ireland winner Ross Carr is heavily involved along with others in the resurrection of the Club Down supporters’ fund, but these things take years to start driving real change.

There is a sense of almost running to stand still, without a recent statement victory to draw upon and, with the draw falling as it did, none in sight.